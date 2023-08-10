Former Holby City star David Ames shares pics from new soap role as fans express their surprise

Former Holby City star David Ames has left his fans shocked by sharing pictures from his new soap role. The actor, who played Dominic Copeland in the BBC medical soap, joined the cast of Hollyoaks earlier this year.

His first scenes on the soap will air next week, starting Wednesday, August 16. David will play new Hollyoaks High headteacher Carter Shepherd. Carter is the father of Freya Calder, who goes to school there already.

Carter takes the job at Hollyoaks High so as he can be closer to his daughter in Chester. Freya is still grieving her mother, Lexi, who was killed by serial killer Silas Blissett last year.

The actor played Dominic Copeland on Holby City from 2013 – 2022 (Credit: BBC)

David Ames shares Hollyoaks update

David celebrated his new role with a snap from the Hollyoaks set, which he uploaded to his Instagram account. “For those asking, my first episode of @hollyoaksofficial airs on the Wednesday 16th August. Pictured here alongside my onscreen daughter Freya, played by the gorgeously wonderful @henry_ellie,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Ames (@semadivad)

However, fans were left shocked. David will be playing a middle-aged parent – father to a teenage daughter.

This left some feeling very old indeed, as they demonstrated in the comments below David’s post.

Fans remember David as the baby-faced surgeon of Holby City… not a middle-aged father (Credit: BBC)

Fans express shock at David’s selfie

David’s fans took to the comments to share their shock at the fact he was playing parent to a teenager now.

“Daughter? God, we are getting old!” said one stunned fan.

“Daughter?!! How DARE they cast you as a middle-aged man. I’ll have to start admitting that I am too…” said another.

Another simply screamed: “DAUGHTER!!! Has it got to that stage already?”

Viewers can catch David in his new role on Hollyoaks, starting next week on Channel 4 and E4. See new teacher Carter arrive in Chester and quickly befriend the McQueens.

But can fans accept David as the new face of Hollyoaks High?

