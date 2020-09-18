Former Emmerdale star Samantha Giles, who played Bernice, often worries she may never work againSamantha Giles fears she may never work again.

The actress, who played Bernice Blackstock on and off on the ITV soap from 1998 until last year, admitted she has been wondering if she will act again.

And insisted this is a “common thought” among out of work actors.

Read More: Emmerdale viewers poke fun as Kirin Kotecha returns with a ‘new face’

Former Emmerdale star Samantha Giles who played Bernice says this is a common worry among actors (Credit: SplashNews)

Ex Emmerdale star’s work worries

She wrote on Twitter: “Don’t usually post gloomy tweets but today feels like a mammoth task ahead. Will I ever work again? (Common thought in out of work actors I’m afraid) (sic).”

Several of her followers tried to cheer Sam up including her former Dales co-star Natalie Anderson (Alicia Metcalfe), who described her pal as “amazing”.

She wrote: “Sending big hugs Sam! Just remember you’ve written a best seller in the year of the pandemic!! You’re amazing!! (sic)”

Samantha is greatly missed on Emmerdale as Bernice (Credit: ITV)

Read More:Emmerdale SPOILERS: Next week’s First Look in 10 pictures

After a wave of uplifting tweets, the 49-year-old star – who released her debut novel Rosemary and the Witches of Pendle Hill last month – planned to “find some positives” for the rest of the day.

She tweeted: “Right! I’ve had a moan and a boo and now I’m moving on – there’s so many folk in worse situations. Thanks for all your lovely messages. I’m going to find some positives today. X (sic)”

Samantha recently admitted she likes to “take risks” in life, and said landing a literary agent was one of the “hardest things” she has done in her career.

The star explained: “It is, because I didn’t know if it would ever get published to be honest.

Don’t usually post gloomy tweets but today feels like a mammoth task ahead. Will I ever work again? (Common thought in out of work actors I’m afraid) — Samantha Giles (@sammeegiles) September 15, 2020

Read More:Charley Webb reunites with Emmerdale co-star Emma Atkins for fun family weekend

Samantha Giles taking risks

“When I’d written it first, I sent it round to agents, and getting a literary agent, oh my God! It’s one of the hardest things – getting an acting agent is pretty hard!

“I like taking risks sometimes. I think, ‘Come on, life’s short, let’s do something dangerous. Let’s take a risk’.

“Why not? What’s the worst that could happen? Oh, I won’t get any work? OK, well I’ll just have to find something else.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.