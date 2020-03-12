Former Emmerdale star Samantha Giles reveals what she misses about the soap

Former Emmerdale star Samantha Giles has hinted at backstage 'agendas' on the soap after her exit last year as she discussed the people she misses.

The actress spoke to OK! Magazine and revealed who she missed the most.

She said: "I miss the make up crew, that's who you divulge your most personal stuff to.

"There's no competition or agenda with them."

Samantha played Bernice on and off from 1997 until 2019 (Credit: ITV)

She continued: "I miss Nicola Wheeler who plays my on-screen sister, also called Nicola, Laura Norton, who plays Kerry Wyatt, and Liz Estensen who plays my mum.

"But there were lots of changes going on and lots of new people in the show, which is good. Soaps have to have a turnover of people to keep them fresh."

Last month Samantha confirmed her new acting role after quitting the ITV soap.

Samantha revealed she misses the make up artists (Credit: ITV)

She has been giving Introduction to Screen Acting classes to budding actors who want a career in television.

Samantha is coaching budding actors over the age of 18. She started her role on Wednesday, February 19 in Liverpool.

Casting director Michael Jackson tweeted that "he'd sat in on her intro on Saturday in the Liverpool studio. Great notes and feedback. She's going to be a great tutor!"

Samantha's alter ego Bernice Blackstock left Emmerdale village last year even though she was due to get married.

After learning her ex-husband and father of her daughter Dee Dee had been left in critical condition in a car accident, Bernice realised she needed to be there to support Dee Dee.

She decided to go to Australia so she could help care for Charlie.

At her hen do, Bernice learnt Charlie had been in an accident (Credit: ITV)

Although Bernice eventually planned on returning so she could marry fiancé Liam Cavanagh, she learnt he had kissed Leyla Harding.

The beautician ended their relationship and clearly doesn't have plans to return to the village anytime soon.

