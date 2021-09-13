Emmerdale star Laura Norton poses for rare snap with baby son and stepdaughter

Former Emmerdale star Mark Jordon has shared a rare snap of his daughter Poppy on her 21st birthday alongside partner Laura Norton and their baby.

Mark, who played Daz Spencer in the soap, also features in the family portrait.

The 56-year-old praised his daughter for her relationship with her new baby bro.

What did Mark Jordon say in his Instagram post?

Laura, 38, was all smiles as she held super-cute baby Jesse to the camera.

Meanwhile, Poppy – whose mother is actress Siobhan Finneran – wore a polka dot strapless dress for her birthday celebrations.

In addition to the image, Mark paid tribute to his daughter.

He said: “My incredible daughter is 21.

“Her love of her new brother is emotionally inspired.

“My thanks for the beautiful friendship she’s formed with my love @laura_norts is beautiful.

“Every second of every day I value the gift I’ve [been] given to [be] named Dad to Poppy Jordon.”

Laura Norton and her partner Mark Jordon got together working on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

How did Mark’s pals react?

Many of Mark and Laura’s former Emmerdale co-stars then got in touch to congratulate Poppy on her birthday.

Fiona Wade, who plays Priya Sharma, said: “Beautiful family! [red heart emoji] Happiest birthday Poppy can’t believe your 21!! [red heart emoji] Gorgeous girl have the best day! Love you all.”

Daisy Campbell, who played Mark’s onscreen daughter Amelia, also joined in with the congratulations.

“Happy bday poppy lots of love [red heart emojis], ” she said.

“Happy birthday Pops xxxxxx,” Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh added.

Emmerdale couple Laura Norton and Mark Jordon on Jesse’s birth

Mark and Laura announced Jesse’s birth in February this year (2021).

Laura shared snaps of the tot on Instagram and told fans: “So on Friday Jan 29th at 1.30am we managed to bring this little champ into the world.

“It was the most incredible, surreal experience I have ever had a probably ever will and my tiny mind is blown.

Furthermore, she finished the update saying that she and Mark were head-over-heels in love with the new arrival.

Has Laura Norton left Emmerdale?

Laura Norton has certainly not officially left Emmerdale so her character Kerry Wyatt is expected to return.

Laura is till on maternity leave so no date has been given.