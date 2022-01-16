Former Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan has reportedly found love with Hollyoaks star Nikki Sanderson.

The former Pete Barton actor has shunned fame since leaving the soap, instead focusing on his fitness career.

Anthony Quinlan has reportedly found love with Nikki Sanderson (Credit: SplashNews)

And it has paid off in his personal life too – with him and Nikki apparently falling for each other at the gym.

Anthony previously dated Michelle Keegan.

He split from Strictly professional Dianne Buswell in 2018 after she was paired with now boyfriend Joe Sugg on the show.

He has previously said: “Of course I’d love to meet the right person and eventually I’d like to get married and start a family.”

Meanwhile, Hollyoaks star Nikki split with ex Greg Whitehurst during lockdown in 2020 and has now struck up a romance with Anthony last year.

A source told The Sun: “Nikki and Anthony go to the same gym and are really into fitness, so they bonded over that.

Anthony Quinlan and Nikki Sanderson ‘bonded over the gym’

“It’s been a while now and things are going well.

“Nikki has been having a bit of a tough time lately, and Anthony has been a great support for her.”

Nikki began dating ex Greg in 2015 shortly after he split from wife Sarah.

In April 2020 she gave a gushing interview and told how they were “happier than ever” spending lockdown together.

Nikki split with her ex in lockdown (Credit: SplashNews))

However just months later the split was revealed.

In July 2020 she confirmed their separation after Greg was spotted on dating app Bumble.

Anthony quit Emmerdale in 2019 and received a lowkey exit with the door wide open for his return.

Pete was seen driving off for a new life in Liverpool after deciding life in the village wasn’t for him.

Since his exit, Anthony has focused on his personal training business and has opened his own gym.

ED! has contacted reps for Nikki and Anthony for comment.

