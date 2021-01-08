Former Emmerdale actress set to make an appearance in Coronation Street

Former Emmerdale and Byker Grove actress Patricia Jones is set to make an appearance in Coronation Street.

Patricia appeared in Emmerdale back in 2016 playing a character called Emily.

However it looks like she will be making her way to the cobbles as her management team confirmed she has been filming at the ITV soap.

The tweeted: “Our lovely @PatriciaJones54 has completed filming a guest role on @itvcorrie #CoronationStreet.”

Thank you @BBAteam I had the best time in Weatherfield. 🧡xx https://t.co/In4yNkPuYy — Patricia Jones 💙 (@PatriciaJones54) January 5, 2021

Patricia responded saying: “Thank you @BBAteam I had the best time in Weatherfield.”

It hasn’t been revealed who Patricia is playing.

Who did Patricia play in Emmerdale?

Patricia played Emily, a woman who attended a support group in the village for people suffering with dementia.

Emily appeared during Ashley’s dementia storyline.

She attended the group alongside her husband Roger, who suffered from the condition.

Patricia played Emily in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

She ended up panicking when Roger wandered off. However Ashley, who also had dementia, brought him back.

Later, Emily and Laurel had a chat where she told her there are good and bad days, but she never regretted asking for help.

Ashley went to live in a care home. However he died not long later (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Read more: Coronation Street viewers call out obvious blunder in Leanne’s whereabouts lie

Eventually Ashley’s dementia began to get worse. He was eventually admitted into a care home.

In March 2017, he was diagnosed with pneumonia and died the following month, leaving his family and friends devastated.

What else has Patricia been in?

Patricia is also well-known for playing Jean in Byker Grove in 1997.

She has also had roles in TV series Grange Hill, Badger and Pig Heart Boy.

Read more: Emmerdale: Who are Rebecca and Seb? Why did they leave the village?

Patricia also had a guest role in Coronation Street before. She played a character named Laura in an episode 2018.

In 2018, she had a role in Doctors, playing a character called Sandra. And last year she appeared in TV series Adult Material.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Do you watch Emmerdale and Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.