Former Emmerdale actress Sally Dexter hopes to return to the soap

Former Emmerdale actress Sally Dexter, who played Faith Dingle, has said she hopes to return to the soap.

Last year, Faith left the village after her relationship with son Cain turned sour.

Recently Sally did an interview with the Metro where she spoke about her future 10k bike ride, what she's been doing in lockdown and her hopes to return to the soap.

Faith left the village in October last year (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to the publication she said: "I've spent more time on the phone and Zoom and all that computer contact stuff than I can remember doing before so it doesn't seem like social isolation at all! It's strange to be so physically distant though.

"I can't say I have a regular routine other than exercise - and watching Star Trek (the original at 6pm - oooh I know how to live! But I feel like I'm quite busy! I love poetry - and have learnt the odd verse to keep the brain cells a-ticking!"

Sally has said she hopes to return to the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She added: "I can't wait to start work again. And of course I hope Emmerdale and I cross paths again - my mum would never forgive me if I didn't."

Fans want Sally to return

Since Faith's departure from Emmerdale, fans have been vocal about wanting the character to return.

After it was announced Sally had quit the role, the actress went onto explain why she wanted to leave.

Fans want Faith to return (Credit: ITV)

She told Inside Soap at the time: "At the beginning of the year, I was thinking about my job at Emmerdale and how much I love it and how I'd hate for it to become anything less than a job I adore.

"So I'm leaving now, but maybe one day I'll come back to it. Never say never. After all Cain needs his mum.

"Whenever people see me out in the street, they tell me that I need to keep him in order."

