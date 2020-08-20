Former Emmerdale actress Natalie Anderson, who played Alicia Metcalfe, has revealed she’s been left in terrible pain after a burst ovarian cyst.

Natalie posted a throwback picture to her Instagram.

She captioned the post: “#Tbt throwing it back to last week living my best life by the lake.

“This is not how I feel right now as I’ve been in bed all week with a burst ovarian cyst. So bloody painful! Stupidly I’d left it even thought it had been nagging me for months. In my head I made so many excuses why I couldn’t get to the doctors, too busy, it’s nothing etc etc.

“Well that was silly because this week I’ve been in so much pain, had to have several scans and lost about a weeks worth of work whilst I’ve had to rest up… however it could have been a lot worse had I not in the end got it checked out!

“To be honest it was chatting to our gorgeous Nat that made me really made me do something about it.”

She continued and encouraged her followers to follow her pal and her blog.

She finished the post by reassuring fans that she’s doing okay.

Nat said: “I’m fine if a bit sore and strustrated but things can be very different if you leave an issue untreated. Make sure you look after yourself.”

Her followers sent their love by commenting red love hearts on Nat’s post.

What has Natalie been up to since leaving Emmerdale?

Since leaving the soap, Natalie has started a website and blog called The Capsule where she writes about fashion and beauty.

Earlier this year, she spoke to the Yorkshire Post about The Capsule revealing that although she works 17 hours a day, she can fit it around her son Freddie.

Natalie revealed she ignored the symptoms (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said: “I am working 17-hour days but I can fit them around Freddie which is important to me.

“The website give me a platform to share therapies, articles and products that help women feel better about themselves and The Capsule live events allow me to bring women together and let them know they are not alone in their fight against anxiety and mental health issues.

“Through a variety of different mediums, our online content, podcast and live events my aim is to empower women and help them feel connected and not isolated and comfortable in their own skin.”

Alicia Metcalfe – Emmerdale

Natalie is best-known for her role as Alicia in Emmerdale. She played the character from 2010 until 2015.

Alicia is the adoptive mum and biological aunt of Jacob Gallagher.

During her time on the show, she ended up marrying David Metcalfe, who became a father figure to Jacob.

Natalie played Alicia for five years (Credit: ITV)

In one of her final storylines, Alicia was sexually assaulted by teenager Lachlan White.

Although he told the police at first they were in a relationship and it was consensual, he finally admitted it was assault and apologised to her.

Alicia soon moved to Portugal. However Jacob still lives in the village with David.

Last year, Jacob was in a grooming storyline which saw him abused by his school teacher and David’s girlfriend Maya Stepney. Although fans demanded Alicia return for the storyline, she didn’t come back.

