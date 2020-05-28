Former EastEnders star Riley Carter Millington undergoes dramatic makeover

Former EastEnders star Riley Carter Millington, who played Kyle Slater, has shared his incredible weight loss transformation.

The actor posted a before and after picture to his Twitter account.

Alongside the snaps he wrote: "Don't say you can't change. Because you can. It can take time but you will get there. I'm still on my journey but loving me more each day."

Don't say you can't change. Because you can. It can take time but you will get there. I'm still on my journey but loving me more each day.#happy #Loveyourself #weightlosstransformation pic.twitter.com/YuLeAb4e5C — Riley Carter (@MrRileyCarter1) May 27, 2020

His followers commented telling Riley how great he looks.

One wrote: "What a journey so far! You look fantastic! x"

A second tweeted: "Looking good."

A third added: "Looking amazing!"

Riley's weight loss journey

After leaving EastEnders, Riley joined TLC's Celebrity Fat Fighters.

He was joined by Gogglebox star Sandi Bogle, X Factor star Stevi Ritchie. TOWIE's Diags, former Brookside actress Jennifer Ellison, comedian Danny Miles and Big Brother's Lateysha Grace.

Riley took part in TLC's Celebrity Fat Fighters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During the three-part series, the celebs lived off 400 calories a day and did eight hours intense training.

They were put through their paces by Russian taskmaster Galia Granger.

EastEnders: Who is Kyle Slater?

Fans of the soap will remember Kyle, who appeared on screen from 2015 until 2016.

He is Stacey and Sean's half-brother. Their father Brian had another family which included his three other daughters Sarah, Shannon and Siobhan.

Kyle is Stacey and Sean's half-brother (Credit: BBC)

At first Stacey believed Kyle was a stalker and was confused as she believed she had three half-sisters.

However Kyle revealed that he was Sarah and was actually born female. He since had a sex change and was now known as Kyle.

Kyle and Stacey began to build a sibling relationship. When Stacey realised Kyle's mum Alison, played by Denise Welch, hadn't seen him as a man, she invited her round.

Stacey started to bond with Kyle (Credit: BBC)

However Alison was unable to accept Kyle as a man. Although he was initially upset at Stacey for inviting her, he forgave her.

Kyle left Walford in 2016 after receiving a job offer in France.

Do you remember Kyle in EastEnders?

EastEnders airs Monday at 8pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

