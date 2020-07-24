Former EastEnders star Aaron Sidwell 'splits from fiancée Tricia'

Former EastEnders star Aaron Sidwell has reportedly split from his fiancée Tricia Turner.

Aaron, who played Steven Beale, and Tricia, have been together for six years.

According to The Sun, a source said: "Aaron and Tricia are over but still on good terms as they have to work together in the future. It's sad, but they're determined to remain best friends."

In April last year, the actor announced he and Tricia were engaged in a social media post.

Aaron was previously married to Grace Isted. However the two split in 2017. Together they have two children, 11-year-old Matilda and Isla, who is eight.

When did Aaron Sidwell play Steven Beale?

Aaron is well known for his role as Ian Beale's son Steven in EastEnders.

He played the character on and off from 2007 until his character's death in 2017.

Aaron played Steven on and off for 10 years (Credit: BBC)

In the months leading up to his death, Steven was in a relationship with Lauren Branning. However he had been having an affair with her sister Abi.

He pretended to have a brain tumour so Lauren wouldn't leave him but Lauren and Abi's dad, Max, found out and manipulated him into burning down the Beales' restaurant to kill Jane.

But when Steven went into the fire to save his stepmother, Max pushed him into a countertop causing him to have abdominal injuries.

Steve died in 2017 (Credit: BBC)

He died shortly later in the hospital after Abi told him she pregnant.

After Steven's death, Lauren found out the truth about him and Abi and that Abi's unborn child was Steven's.

Abi later not long after giving birth to Steven's daughter, who was named Abi Jr, when she fell off the roof

