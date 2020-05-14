Former Coronation Street star Susie Blake responds to Nigel Havers' sex revelation

Former Coronation Street star Susie Blake has responded to Nigel Havers' sex revelation about the two of them.

Nigel, who also had a role in Coronation Street playing conman Lewis Archer, wrote an autobiography called 'Playing with Fire', which came out in 2007.

In the book, he told the story of how Susie took his virginity on a beach in Kent when they were teenagers.

Nigel wrote about his experience with Susie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Susie, who played Bev Unwin in Corrie on and off from 2003 until 2015, has recently responded to the story.

She told The Mirror: "Hmm he's written about it in his book which is the only reason it came to light. And he wrote about it without asking which I think is a little bit naughty. But it was sweet.

"We were kids - 15 or something. We were at school. He didn't write anything unpleasant. I didn't read it but my girlfriend did and said it was fine."

Susie Blake and Nigel Havers

Susie and Nigel's romance was short-lived as they both went on to mary other people. In 1978 Julie married actor Martin Potter but the pair split 20 years later.

Susie and Nigel went on to marry other people (Credit: Shutterstock)

He wrote about it without asking which I think is a little bit naughty.

Meanwhile Nigel married Carolyn Cox in 1974 but the pair divorced in 1989. He then went on to marry Polly Williams the same year but she died in 2004.

The actor remarried in 2007 to Georgiana Bronfman.

Did Susie and Nigel work together on Coronation Street?

Nigel played Lewis Archer in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street fans demand more of kebab shop worker Matt

Although the two both had roles in Coronation Street around similar times, the pair always seemed to miss each other.

Susie's stints as Bev were from 2003 until 2004, and 2005 until 2006. She made a brief return in 2015 to tell Ken Barlow his wife, her friend Deirdre Barlow, had died.

Susie reprised her role as Bev in 2015 (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street actress Samia Longchambon shows off DIY hair trim

Whereas Nigel had stints from 2009 until 2010, 2012 until 2013, and then he returned in 2018. But his alter ego Lewis died on New Year's Day 2019.

Bev is currently starring in The Real Marigold Hotel on BBC One, where eight celebrity pensioners have travelled to India to see if retirement is better there.

Next week Coronation Street is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.