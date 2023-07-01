Former Coronation Street star scores role in rival BBC soap after being replaced

A former Coronation Street star has scored a new role in a rival BBC soap opera. It was announced today that the actor, who appeared on the soap for over four years, has been cast in a new role 20 years after his last appearance in Weatherfield.

Adam Rickitt played Nick Tilsley in Coronation Street from 1997 to 1999. After a brief stint away from the Cobbles, he then returned to the role from 2002 to 2004.

Adam played Nick Tilsley on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Adam Rickitt joins the cast of BBC’s Doctors

It was announced today (Friday, June 30th) that Adam will be joining the cast of Doctors, which airs on BBC One. The show has been on the air since the year 2000, and will return to screens in September. When it does so, it will resume with Adam Rickitt as a member of the cast.

An insider told The Sun: “Adam was amongst the best soap actors in the country so it was only a matter of time before he landed a new role. He’s really excited to get started on Doctors and bosses can’t wait to see how viewers react to him.

“Adam has spent a lot of time working on his bar but is in a position to get back to acting now,” The Sun’s insider continued.

Adam left Corrie to pursue a career in music… and politics (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Why did Adam Rickitt leave Coronation Street?

Adam originally took a break from his role on Corrie to pursue a career in music. He later rejoined and then, upon leaving Coronation Street again in 2004, embarked upon a short-lived stint in politics, standing for office as a Conservative MP.

In 2007, he resumed his acting career, appearing on the New Zealand soap opera Shortland Street. He later played the role of Kyle Kelly on Hollyoaks from 2017 to 2020, before taking some time off to work with his wife Katy – running their own micro bar.

Adam’s old role, Nick Tilsley, has been played by Ben Price since (2009)

Who plays Nick Tilsley on Corrie?

Adam may have left the role of Nick behind him, but the character lives on. Actor Ben Price now plays the character, having taken over the role in 2009.

Since returning to screens, Nick has resumed his relationship with wife sweetheart Leanne Battersby, with whom he shared a tumultuous relationship throughout the years.

