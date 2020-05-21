Former Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon sets up her own bar in her back garden

Former Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has set up her own bar in her back garden during lockdown.

The actress posted a picture to her Instagram story showing her new project.

Lucy is setting up her own back garden bar (Credit: Instagram @lucyfallonx)

She wrote: "BBQ Fallon setting up shop in her brand new @craftycreationsmcr bespoke bar!

"A post to follow showing you our amazing bar."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the actress is unable to work as TV productions have stopped filming.

Lucy played Bethany for five years (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street fans fuming with Steve over his treatment of NHS staff

Recently Lucy has been selling some of her unwanted clothing, purses and shoes on Depop.

Earlier this year, Lucy's Corrie character Bethany Platt departed the soap.

Lucy's decision to leave Coronation Street

While Bethany went to London for a new job, Lucy decided to leave the show to try new things.

In a recent interview with The Sun, she said: "It was really difficult to make the decision to leave, but I'd been there five years and it was all I'd ever known.

"I'd never done theatre or anything away from Corrie and after the grooming storyline where I won quite a few awards, which was amazing, I realised if I didn't leave and try other things I might end up wondering 'What if?'"

Bethany left earlier that year (Credit: ITV)

She added: "But obviously Covid-19 has thrown it all up in the air now.

"As I left, work started to pick up and take off and now everything has stopped. But I do know there are loads of people in much worse situations than me and I've been very lucky.

"I'm trying to stay positive, but it's obviously a bit sad having nothing to do."

What has Lucy been up to in lockdown?

Read More: Coronation Street fans blast 'selfish' Nick as he kicks off at Steve and Leanne over Oliver

As well as setting up her own bar and selling her clothes online, Lucy has also been experimenting with her hair colour.

The actress has been playing around with some colours, turning her hair pink and peach.

What have you been doing in lockdown? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.