Former Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon selling her clothes online as coronavirus stops TV productions

Former Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon is selling her clothes online as the coronavirus pandemic has stopped TV productions.

The 24-year-old posted to her Instagram story that she was selling some of her old unwanted items on Depop.

Lucy is selling her unwanted clothes on Depop (Credit: Instagram @lucyfallonx)

She wrote: "Selling lots of tingz on my Depop... swipe up to have a nosey xxxxx."

On her Depop account, as well as selling clothes Lucy has been selling purses, make-up, and shoes. She has a range of items from high street stores and designer products.

Lucy Fallon on leaving Coronation Street

Lucy bid farewell to her Corrie alter ego Bethany Platt earlier this year. She joined the ITV soap in 2015 after Bethany ran away from home in Italy, forcing her mum Sarah to come back to Weatherfield.

Obviously COVID-19 has thrown it all up in the air now.

Bethany eventually left for a new job in London in March this year.

Bethany first arrived on the cobbles in 2015 (Credit: ITV)

In real-life Lucy wanted to try new things. However the actress admitted her career has been floored by the ongoing pandemic, which forced UK TV productions to be shut down.

What did Lucy say?

Speaking to The Sun, she said: "It was really difficult to make the decision to leave, but I'd been there for five years and it was all I'd ever known.

"I'd never done theatre or anything away from Corrie and after the grooming storyline where I won quite a few awards, which was amazing, I realised if I didn't leave and try other things I might end up wondering 'what if?'"

Bethany left Weatherfield earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

She added: "But obviously COVID-19 has thrown it all up in the air now.

"As I left, work was starting to pick up and take off and now everything has stopped. But I do know there are loads of people in much worse situations than me and I've been very lucky.

"I'm trying to stay positive about it, but it's obviously a bit sad having nothing to do."

