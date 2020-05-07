Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh denies she's an anti-vaxxer after comment on friend's post

Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh has denied she is anti vaccinations after making a comment on a friend's post.

The actress, who played Michelle Connor on the ITV soap for 13 years, recently left a comment on a friend's anti vaccination post, which led to the assumption that Kym is also an anti-vaxxer.

Kym left Corrie last year (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street viewers beg Sally to speak up after spotting hint she doesn't believe Geoff

However, she clarified her comment in a post on Twitter and denied being against vaccinations.

She wrote: "Wow ok for some strange reason I have been targeting as saying I am anti the HPV vaccine, For clarity, I have never agreed with anyone for being so.

"My daughter had the HPV vaccine in school and so will Polly. So why would I be anti it? I believe there has been crossed wires."

Wow ok so for some strange reason I have been targeted as saying I am anti the hpv vaccine. For clarity I have never agreed with anyone for being so. My daughter had the hpv vaccine in school and so will polly. So why would I now be anti it? I believe there has been crossed wires — Kym Marsh (@msm4rsh) May 6, 2020

Under the tweet, Kym replied to her followers who asked questions about her post.

In one tweeted, she said: "No I commented on a post that a friend made but I didn't say I agreed. I didn't agree with no HPV vaccine."

No I commented on a post that a friend made but didn’t say I agreed. I didn’t agree with no hpv vaccine — Kym Marsh (@msm4rsh) May 6, 2020

In a separate post, Kym was asked if she believed vaccines kill people and if she was against lockdown and social distancing. But once again, Kym completely denied being against vaccines.

She said: "Absolutely not, I didn't agree with that at all as I've said my daughter had the vaccine so I clearly wasn't agreeing. I just felt a bit bad for a friend really."

Absolutely not I didn’t agree with that at all as I’ve said my daughter had the vaccine so I clearly wasn’t agreeing. I just felt a bit bad for a friend feeling bad — Kym Marsh (@msm4rsh) May 6, 2020

What is an anti-vaxxer?

An anti-vaxxer is someone who refuses to be vaccinated or have their child vaccinated against contagious diseases such as Measles, Mumps and Rubella.

What is the HPV vaccine?

According to the NHS website, the HPV vaccine helps protect against cervical cancers, some mouth and throat (head and neck) cancers and some cancers of the anal and genital areas.

Kym's life in lockdown

Kym did a video interview with her daughter Polly (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street fans disgusted as Geoff wakes up and accuses wife Yasmeen of trying to kill him

Kym recently spoke about her time in lockdown on a Good Morning Britain interview with Lorraine.

The actress revealed she is unable to see her daughter Emilie and grandson Teddy, who are isolating in their own home.

A few days ago, Kym posted a tribute to her grandson on his first birthday. But sadly she was unable to celebrate with him.

Have you missed birthdays due to the coronavirus? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.