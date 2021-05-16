Katherine Kelly has hinted she’ll never return to Coronation Street.

The actress played troublesome Becky McDonald from 2006 to 2012 and she is done with the character and the soap.

Katherine Kelly will never return to Coronation Street (Credit: Netflix)

Fans have been desperate for Katherine to return as the beloved character for years.

Becky fled Weatherfield in 2012 after exposing ex Steve’s new wife Tracy’s sick claims that she caused her to lose her babies.

She fled for a new life in paradise and never looked back.

And neither it seems did Katherine who told the Herald it would be a “bitter disappointment” to revisit.

She said: “That character was very much of her time and I think, in all honesty, she would be a bitter disappointment to revisit.

“I would hate for her to be spoiled in any way, because it was such a perfect character, at a perfect time. Becky’s better left with a fondness.”

Now starring in ITV’s Innocent, Katherine has had an illustrious career since leaving the cobbles.

She stars in dramas Criminal, Class and Happy Valley. There have also been roles in Strike Back, Gentleman Jack and Cheat.

And it’s not the first time she’s ruled out returning to the role that made her a household name.

Katherine Kelly tried to return as Becky for Hayley’s funeral but logistics made it impossible (Credit: ITV)

Katherine Kelly missed one chance to return to Coronation Street

In 2017 she likened being on Corrie to being on an amazing holiday.

Speaking to the Mirror, she said: “I see them a lot but it’s different, they’re in a different place. It doesn’t seem like that job exists any more.

“It’s that thing of, you go somewhere amazing on holi­day and think, ‘Let’s go again next year’. It’s never as good.”

However she did previously try to make a brief one-off appearance for Hayley Cropper’s funeral.

Hayley had taken Becky in and been one of her closest friends, so it would have been expected that Becky would return for Hayley’s funeral.

Sadly however, logistics made it impossible and so it now seems that the door is closed for good for Katherine’s comeback.

