Sunday 24th May 2020
Soaps

Former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley in tears over mum's illness

The actress shared her emotions to encourage others to open up

By Entertainment Daily
Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley has shared her sadness about her mum being in intensive care.

The actress played Eva Price in the ITV soap before quitting in 2018.

Lockdown has brought up many emotions for many people. Some days have been incredibly hard. Dark. Unworkable. When my mum was in ICU I could barely function. It seemed all I could do was cry. I couldn’t parent. My inner child simply craved my mums touch... Thus I felt shame/mum guilt for not being able to ‘mother’ my own son. I’m lucky- I have a brilliant hands- on husband who has been the greatest support to us. Some people don’t have anyone. I can’t bare to imagine that. Teamed with a huge change in my hormonal balance - last month was nothing short of horrendous. It’s massively important to me that we all #TALK . We must help each other. That is why TODAY at 1pm I am joining the most wonderful panel to do just that ... talk. We will be going live on @drjonquillechantrey at 1pm. We will be talking about many aspects of mental health, especially those issues at the forefront of lockdown: #Stress #Anxiety #Depression #Parenthood #MumGuilt #HealthAnxiety #bodyissues Issues with food/drink We have the most incredible team today sharing their thoughts and feelings. We will be answering your questions. Let’s all support each other guys. Please keep taking. If you’re free - please join us at 1pm today ❤️❤️❤️ #mentalhealthawarenessmonth

Catherine Tyldesley opens up

Now she has opened up about her devastation and guilt and how she found the strength to cope when her mum was hospitalised needing emergency surgery.

She bravely shared a picture of herself sobbing during the terrible time in the past month.

Posting on Instagram she said: "Lockdown has brought up many emotions for many people.

"Some days have been incredibly hard. Dark. Unworkable. When my mum was in ICU I could barely function. It seemed all I could do was cry.

"I couldn't parent. My inner child simply craved my mum's touch... Thus I felt shame/mum guilt for not being able to 'mother' my own son.

"I'm lucky- I have a brilliant hands-on husband who has been the greatest support to us. Some people don't have anyone. I can't bear to imagine that.

"Teamed with a huge change in my hormonal balance - last month was nothing short of horrendous.

"It's massively important to me that we all #TALK . We must help each other."

Fans flocked to share supportive words to Cath with one commenting: "Thank you for sharing and helping others like myself feel its ok to feel how we feel."

Cath thanks the NHS

Cath's mum fortunately survived and the actress wanted to give something back to thank the nurses and doctors who saved her.

Catherine Tyldesley took part in an NHS quiz (Credit: Catherine Tyldesley)

She organised a huge online quiz for last Friday that is expected to raise more than £500,000 for the NHS charities.

The actress said: "This is a thank you from me to the NHS for saving my mum's life.

"This is just one small way that I can repay the never-ending gratitude I have for the amazing doctors and nurses of the NHS.

"I will do anything for our NHS and will be forever in debt to the angels at Salford Royal Hospital who cared for my mum.

"It has been a horrendous week for my family and having mum back home now is nothing short of miraculous."

