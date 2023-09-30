Coronation Street comp image: show background and logo with female silhouette and a dummy and bottle graphic
Coronation Street star announces she’s expecting her first baby with actor fiancé

Lovely news!

Former Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp is pregnant with her first child, she has announced.

The actress, columnist and activist is engaged to actor Nikesh Patel and the couple shared the news on social media.

Nicola Thorp and Nikesh Patel pose smiling
Nicola and Nikesh got engaged in January (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp announces she’s having a baby

Nicola simply captioned the post, shared on Instagram: “Some news.” It was accompanied by a series of pictures of the couple, featuring her growing baby bump.

She also shared a text conversation with Nikesh about how her breasts are already leaking due to the pregnancy!

Former co-stars offered their congratulations to Nicola. Sue Cleaver (Eileen Grimshaw) was among the first who wrote: “Finally the news is out and her Godmother can scream it from the rooftops.”

Victoria Ekanoye added: “Can not wait to (gently) squeeze you. Still beaming from ear to ear and so bloody happy for you both! Gonna work hard for that ‘fave auntie’ role.”

Alya Nazir actress Sair Khan wrote: “Yay! Love you both so much!!”

Katie McGlynn, Catherine Tyldesley and Ryan Clayton were among the others offering their congratulations. Fans also sent warm wishes.

Nicola was Pat Phelan’s daughter (Credit: ITV)

Who did Nicola Thorp play in Coronation Street?

Joining the cobbles’ cast in 2017, Nicola played Nicola Rubenstein until 2019. She was the long-lost daughter of serial killer Pat Phelan.

She had been conceived when he raped her mother, Annabel, but they only met as adults. However, she did not know the truth about her conception.

When she found out, she disowned him and ultimately helped to bring him down for his many murders and crimes.

She had a brief one-night stand with Gary Windass that resulted in her falling pregnant. She gave birth to baby Zack in 2018.

Nicola left the Street to live in Bristol with her son. She has popped back on occasion and was last seen in 2019.

Nicola Thorp on This Morning today
Nicola regularly appears on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Nicola’s post Corrie career

Since leaving the cobbles, Nicola has carved out a career in TV presenting. She regularly appears on This Morning as a contributor. She also has a column in the Metro.

The star appears on The Talk on Talk TV, and has covered for Vanessa Feltz as host.

Nicola and Nikesh, who is an actor best known for Starstruck, started dating 2021. The couple got engaged in January of this year.

YouTube video player

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

