Former Coronation Street star Charlie Condou reveals his ‘beloved’ sister has died

Former Coronation Street and Holby City star Charlie Condou has revealed the devastating news that his beloved sister Niki Shisler has died from cancer.

Sharing a JustGiving page supporting female domestic violence victims, the actor announced in a tweet Niki had died just a few days ago.

Charlie shared the post writing: “In memory of my beautiful sister, who died a few days ago.”

In memory of my beautiful sister, who died a few days ago https://t.co/9Gato9AzW9 — Charlie Condou (@Charliecondou) January 19, 2022

The JustGiving page post said: “We are honoured to have been chosen as the charity in memory of Niki Shisler who died of ovarian cancer on January 16th 2022.

“Supporting female and child victims of male violence was a cause very dear to her heart. Thank you, Danny Shisler.”

Charlie’s former co-stars, friends and followers responded to the tweet.

Charlie played Marcus Dent in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Jane Danson, who plays Leanne Battersby in Coronation Street, wrote: “Charlie, so sorry to hear this. Sending love to you and your family.”

Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick, who plays Vanessa Woodfield, commented: “So sorry, thinking of you all and sending love.”

Former Emmerdale and Corrie star Gaynor Faye said: “Thinking of you and sending love and healing prayers.”

Charlie Condou revealed his sister’s diagnosis in 2019

Charlie went on to play Ben in Holby City (Credit: BBC)

Charlie revealed his sister’s cancer diagnosis back in 2019 on social media.

Sharing a picture of them both, he wrote: “My bloody incredible sister, a true warrior, role model, inspiration and all round badass.

“She’s just started chemotherapy for her third bout of cancer with an abundance of grace, serenity and acceptance. I’m in awe. I love you Niki Shisler, you queen xxx.”

My bloody incredible sister, a true warrior, role model, inspiration and all round badass. She’s just started chemotherapy for her third bout of cancer with an abundance of grace, serenity & acceptance. I’m in awe. I love you @nikishisler , you Queen xxx #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/ERhWelysAG — Charlie Condou (@Charliecondou) March 8, 2019

Charlie is well-known for playing Marcus Dent in Coronation Street on and off from 2007 until 2014.

In 2019 he began playing Ben Sherwood in Holby City, however his character left the show the following year.

He has also had roles in Casualty, The Bill, Midsomer Murders and Unforgotten.

