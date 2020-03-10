FIRST LOOK: Next week’s Emmerdale in 10 pictures

There's horror in Emmerdale next week when baby Eve goes missing, Marlon is rushed to hospital, and Belle is jealous when Jamie and Andrea get back together...

Marlon rushed to hospital

Everyone is worried about Marlon and it's clear his anxiety is worse than they all feared.

Paddy takes him for a drive, but when he starts getting pains in his arm, Paddy panics that he's having a heart attack.

Paddy rushes his friend to the hospital, where two paramedics meet them at the door.

Eve goes missing

In the rush to get Marlon into the hospital, Paddy forgets Eve is in the back of the car.

Paddy's horrified when he realises what he's done, but when he races back, Eve has gone...

Paddy feels awful, and Chas is fuming, but will Eve be found safe and sound?

And what will happen when social services get involved?

Andrea takes on Kim

Andrea tries to secretly record Kim confessing to plotting to kill Graham. But is all as it seems?

Later Jamie lashes out at his mum for the way she has treated Andrea and Belle.

Belle is soon upset to discover Andrea and Jamie are back together.

She tries to forget Jamie by focusing on Ellis, but will it work?

Leyla and Liam get inventive

Leyla and Liam are frustrated that their romance keeps getting interrupted... so Leyla comes up with a plan.

Leyla turns up at at Liam's work looking for some alone time, but will her ploy pay off?

Vanessa prepares for the worst

As Vanessa prepares for her operation, Tracy is upset when Vanessa reveals she's written a will.

Can Tracy keep Vanessa's news to herself or will she blurt out the truth?

Arthur reignites his bullying

Laurel makes Arthur apologise to Nicola for the trouble he has caused, but it doesn't go down well.

He soon starts up his campaign again Archie again, and this time it's with a vengeance.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

