EastEnders first look: Next week in pictures

EastEnders is only airing two episodes a week for the foreeable future. Ben feels like he's losing control, Linda pays her dues, and Tiffany and Keegan are on the rocks...

Here's the biggest stories from next week's EastEnders.

Ben losing control

Ahead of his meeting with Danny Hardcastle, Ben is determined to stay in control, so he hatches a plan...

Meanwhile, Callum is preparing for his police assessment, but grows suspicious when Ruby reveals Ben is at the club.

Callum heads to the club to help...

Things sour when Danny learns of Callum's involvement with the police.

As Danny threatens Callum, it forces Ben to come clean about his hearing loss.

Fuming after the encounter, Ben lashes out at Callum and storms off.

He later enjoys a drink with Hugo, a punter at The Albert.

As the pair get friendly and leave together, Ben then steals his car and is pulled over by the police...

Callum is distraught when he hears of Ben leaving with another man. Is this the end for them?

Linda pays her dues

Linda is making good progress following her support group meeting.

But Shirley and Tina are concerned when she goes to get Ollie from school.

Linda encounters Shelley, and tries to apologise for all that's happened.

But she's left embarrassed when Shelley shares some home truths.

Isaac steps in to defuse the situation .

He asks Linda to help out at the school.

Linda is unnerved when Shelley turns up the next day at the pub and tells Isaac about Linda's drinking.

But Shelley is the one who's left humiliated when Linda stands up to her.

Isaac congratulates Linda on being strong, and Mick expresses his pride too.

Tiffany confronts Keegan

Things are tense between Tiffany and Keegan.

Tiff asks Callum for advice about their problems.

With Keegan seemingly totally shut down, can he and Tiff work it out?

Next week's EastEnders airs on Monday at 8pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

