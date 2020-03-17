FIRST LOOK: Next week’s Coronation Street in 10 pictures

Next week's Coronation Street sees David get devastating news, while Alya makes a plan to rescue Yasmeen, and Gemma refuses to face her postnatal depression...

Clayton returns

With Shona still refusing to see him, David decides to visit her son Clayton in prison.

David begs Clayton to stop dripping poison in Shona's ear, but Clayton assures him that's not going to happen.

Sparks fly between David and Alina

David is devastated when he finds out Shona wants a divorce, and drowns his sorrows in Victoria Garden.

David finds Alina also down in the dumps and soon sparks are flying between the pair.

Later in the pub, David accuses Seb of being jealous over Alina and, seeing red, Seb punches David.

Emma is horrified by Seb's actions, while Nick begs David not to give up on his marriage.

Gemma hits rock bottom

Gemma panics when she accidentally locks herself out of the house, leaving the babies alone indoors.

Later, Bernie takes her daughter to see a doctor, but is frustrated when Gemma fails to accept help.

Alya forms a plan

Alya introduces Yasmeen to the police woman who has information on Geoff, but she refuses to listen.

Alya comes up with a plan to get Yasmeen away from Geoff, but he is already one step ahead of her.

Will anyone be able to save Yasmeen from Geoff's clutches?

Tyrone fights Evelyn's battles

Evelyn is upset after being stood up, so Tyrone gives Arthur a piece of his mind in the street.

Evelyn is fuming when Tyrone tells her he warned Arthur to stay away from her.

Has Tyrone just ruined Evelyn's budding new romance?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

