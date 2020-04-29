Fiona Wade shares wedding moment that had her Emmerdale co-stars in tears

Emmerdale star Fiona Wade has shared a gorgeous wedding video to celebrate her six month anniversary with husband Simon Cotton.

She posted the footage to her Instagram page of her kissing her new husband as they walked out of the ceremony.

Some of her guests and co-stars, including Amy Walsh (Tracy Metcalfe) said that was the moment at the wedding that made them cry.

Amy shared: "Yep, that was the moment I burst into tears."

Michelle Hardwick, who plays Vanessa Woodfield, added: "Absolutely gorgeous."

"I'm not crying, you're crying!" said actor Kate Bell.

Adam Thomas said: "That smile is everything."

Rik Makarem, who played Fiona's on-screen brother Nikhil shared a crying emoji.

The Priya Sharma actress wed former co-star Simon in October last year and shared her big day with OK! Magazine.

Last month she posted more loved-up shots of her and Simon enjoying dinner on the beach in St Lucia for their honeymoon.

Family plans

Fiona recently revealed she "can't wait" to start a family with Simon, who she ment when he appeared as a Home Farm client on the soap in 2017.

She told OK!: "I've always been very career oriented and I still am, but you just hit a stage when you know you've found the right person.

"I thought, 'I can't wait to have your child'. But you can only hope that things happen the way you want them to.

"We're very excited for that part of our life to come and we hope that happens, so watch this space!"

Fiona also admitted she is worried that at 40 she might have left it too late to conceive naturally, but she is remaining hopeful she'll be "blessed" enough to have a baby of her own.

She added: "Obviously I don't want to wait too long, and we know we can't, so we would really love it if God blesses us.

"We would love to have a few children but we would feel so blessed to have at least one. But if we can have more, that would be wonderful."

Fiona Wade married former Emmerdale co-star Simon Cotton in October (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fiona Wade in Emmerdale

The actress might be lucky in love in real life, but her character, Priya, has a habit of falling for the wrong guy.

She's currently locked in a secret tryst with co-worker Al Chapman.

Al and Priya haven't been able to fight their attraction (Credit: ITV)

Getting involved with Kim Tate's henchman isn't the smartest move, but what will happen when her brother, Jai, finds out?

Al and Jai have a rocky history as the pressure Al put him under led to Jai returning to drugs.

Can he accept his sister and her new man?

And will Al break Priya's heart?

