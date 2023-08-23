Corrie star Faye Brookes’ ’traditional church wedding’ and ‘posh’ reception revealed as star ‘ties the knot today’

Hold up, has Corrie star Faye Brookes tied the knot in a “traditional church wedding”!?

The Kate Connor actress announced her engagement to partner Iwan Lewis at the beginning of the year.

Although the couple had only dated for a matter of months, they had been friends for over a decade, after starring together in Legally Blonde The Musical in 2011.

Now, according to reports, the big day is already here!

A source reportedly told the Sun today (August 23): “They’re tying the knot today in the Cotswolds. It’s a traditional church wedding, then a huge reception at a posh venue nearby – then they’re staying at a spa for the night.”

Sounds like a dream!

“Faye and Iwan have picked a stunning venue in the Cotswolds, not far from where they now live,” the insider apparently added. “It’s going to be a super low-key affair and very intimate – with just their nearest and dearest in attendance. It’s not going to be a big glitzy event with celebs, there will be drama school friends and Faye’s oldest pals instead.”

Faye Brookes reportedly tied the knot today Credit: ITV

Faye and Iwan announced their engagement via an interview with OK! back in January.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Iwan and I are engaged.” Faye then gushed: “He proposed on New Year’s Eve. I am going to be marrying my best friend in the world after 16 years of friendship.”

The 35-year-old actress has been excitedly updating her Instagram with wedding planning content ever since. A couple of weeks ago, she teased fans with a beautiful montage, showing clips from a wedding dress fitting as well as various photos of bouquets and table arrangements.

