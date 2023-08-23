Corrie star Faye Brookes’ ’traditional church wedding’ and ‘posh’ reception revealed as star ‘ties the knot today’

Hold up, has Corrie star Faye Brookes tied the knot in a “traditional church wedding”!?
The Kate Connor actress announced her engagement to partner Iwan Lewis at the beginning of the year.
Although the couple had only dated for a matter of months, they had been friends for over a decade, after starring together in Legally Blonde The Musical in 2011.
Now, according to reports, the big day is already here!
Faye Brookes wedding
A source reportedly told the Sun today (August 23): “They’re tying the knot today in the Cotswolds. It’s a traditional church wedding, then a huge reception at a posh venue nearby – then they’re staying at a spa for the night.”
They’re tying the knot today.
Sounds like a dream!
“Faye and Iwan have picked a stunning venue in the Cotswolds, not far from where they now live,” the insider apparently added. “It’s going to be a super low-key affair and very intimate – with just their nearest and dearest in attendance. It’s not going to be a big glitzy event with celebs, there will be drama school friends and Faye’s oldest pals instead.”
Faye and Iwan announced their engagement via an interview with OK! back in January.
“We’re thrilled to announce that Iwan and I are engaged.” Faye then gushed: “He proposed on New Year’s Eve. I am going to be marrying my best friend in the world after 16 years of friendship.”
The 35-year-old actress has been excitedly updating her Instagram with wedding planning content ever since. A couple of weeks ago, she teased fans with a beautiful montage, showing clips from a wedding dress fitting as well as various photos of bouquets and table arrangements.
ED! have contacted reps for comment on this story.
