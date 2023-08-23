Faye Brookes on Loose Women
Soaps

Corrie star Faye Brookes’ ’traditional church wedding’ and ‘posh’ reception revealed as star ‘ties the knot today’

So happy for them!

By Gabrielle Cracknell

Hold up, has Corrie star Faye Brookes tied the knot in a “traditional church wedding”!?

The Kate Connor actress announced her engagement to partner Iwan Lewis at the beginning of the year.

Although the couple had only dated for a matter of months, they had been friends for over a decade, after starring together in Legally Blonde The Musical in 2011.

Now, according to reports, the big day is already here!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Faye Brookes (@faye_brookes)

Faye Brookes wedding

A source reportedly told the Sun today (August 23): “They’re tying the knot today in the Cotswolds. It’s a traditional church wedding, then a huge reception at a posh venue nearby – then they’re staying at a spa for the night.”

They’re tying the knot today.

Sounds like a dream!

“Faye and Iwan have picked a stunning venue in the Cotswolds, not far from where they now live,” the insider apparently added. “It’s going to be a super low-key affair and very intimate – with just their nearest and dearest in attendance. It’s not going to be a big glitzy event with celebs, there will be drama school friends and Faye’s oldest pals instead.”

Faye Brookes on Loose Women
Faye Brookes reportedly tied the knot today Credit: ITV

Faye and Iwan announced their engagement via an interview with OK! back in January.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Iwan and I are engaged.” Faye then gushed: “He proposed on New Year’s Eve. I am going to be marrying my best friend in the world after 16 years of friendship.”

The 35-year-old actress has been excitedly updating her Instagram with wedding planning content ever since. A couple of weeks ago, she teased fans with a beautiful montage, showing clips from a wedding dress fitting as well as various photos of bouquets and table arrangements.

ED! have contacted reps for comment on this story.

Read more: Gareth Gates goes Instagram official with stunning new girlfriend – and she looks just like his Corrie ex

YouTube video player

What do you think? You can share your congratulations over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Coronation Street Faye Brookes Relationships

Trending Articles

itv logo with female silhouette
ITV multi-millionaire ‘sorry’ after being caught SPITTING in man’s face
Olivia Newton-John and her daughter
Olivia Newton-John’s daughter reveals sad health battle: ‘I’ve not been okay’
tess Daly / strictly logo
Strictly start date revealed as Tess Daly makes big announcement
Phillip Schofield being interviewed
Phillip Schofield ‘dealt blow over TV comeback after former This Morning co-star put feelers out to producers’
Meghan Markle smiles
Meghan Markle accused of ‘attention-seeking’ behaviour as ‘new low’ called out
Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver
Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver issues warning to fans: ‘Really sad I have to do this’