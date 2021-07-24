Coronation Street star Faye Brookes has hit back on Instagram at concerns over the welfare of her dogs.

The former Kate Connor actress, 33, has been accused by neighbours of leaving her two young Pomeranian dogs out of her balcony “all day and night”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faye Alicia Brookes (@faye_brookes)

Manchester city centre neighbours of Faye and boyfriend Joe hit out in a community group, according to The Sun.

One angry neighbour kicked off the discussion, saying: “Not to be a massive Scrooge – but are the two Pomeranians that are left on the balcony in the building opposite us bothering anyone else?”

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Kelly opens up about childhood abuse as Laura is arrested

Someone else asked: “At what point does it start to look like an animal welfare issue? The balconies get so hot, surely you can’t leave dogs out there for any amount of time?”

Another neighbour wrote: “Can’t be good for the dogs barking like that all day and night.”

Now on Instagram, a fan questioned Faye about the claims.

The follower commented: “Is it true you do not care for your dogs?”

Faye responded: “Of course I care about my dogs, they’re my world.”

Faye Brookes and Joe Davies bought the dogs last year (Credit: Splash News)

Coronation Street’s Faye Brookes bought two dogs in lockdown

Faye and fitness instructor Joe bought the dogs in lockdown.

At first they bought Bear last November, but quickly realised they didn’t want just one puppy.

But just weeks later they realised they wanted to take home Bear’s sibling Bao – and they did.

Read more: Coronation Street: Tyrone leaves viewers disgusted after attacking Fiz’s date

Faye got the dogs in lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Faye Brookes say about her dogs on Instagram?

They announced the news on social media with a picture of all four of them.

Faye wrote: “Ohana means family. Family means that nobody gets left behind.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Faye for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!