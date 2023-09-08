Casualty has just announced today (Friday, September 8) the return of a huge fan favourite as they make their way back to the E.D next year.

Taking to Twitter, Casualty shared the news that a former character is set to return.

Now, fans have been left thrilled after hearing Casualty’s huge announcement. But, who’s coming back?

Zoe’s coming back! (Credit: BBC)

Casualty announces huge return next year

Today, Casualty took to social media and posted an exciting announcement to fans via their official Twitter page.

The news revealed that a huge fan favourite will be returning to the medical drama next year.

The secret is out!

Dr Zoe Hanna returns to the E.D next year 👀 #Casualty pic.twitter.com/I1SzD6SW6E — BBC Casualty (@BBCCasualty) September 8, 2023

Sharing an image of Sunetra Sarker‘s Dr Zoe Hanna, Casualty captioned the post: “The secret is out! Dr Zoe Hanna returns to the E.D next year.”

Dr Zoe Hanna was last seen on the show in 2018 although this was only for a brief reappearance. Before this, she had been a key member of Holby’s E.D team from 2007-2016.

Her last appearance saw her return and sign her and Max’s divorce papers. However, Max realised that he still loved her and decided to fly with her to her work conference in Madrid.

She is currently thought to be working in America but not for much longer! She’ll be back where she belongs as of next year!

Fans couldn’t be more excited (Credit: BBC)

Fans thrilled over Dr Zoe Hanna’s return news

Casualty fans couldn’t be more excited as a character from the good ol’ days returns to the E.D. They can’t wait for Zoe to return!

One fan wrote: “Amazing news!! I can’t wait to see what Zoe has been up to since we last saw her.”

Another commented: “This is good news, she’s one of best in Casualty.”

A third fan exclaimed: “This is literally the best news EVER,” followed by five heart emojis.

A fourth viewer said: “We’re getting Dylan and Zoe scenes again, my all-time favourite friendship.”

How will she return? (Credit: BBC)

Casualty: How will Zoe return to the ED?

Zoe’s on her way back to Holby but what will prompt this return? Could she return to take over Max Cristie’s place if he dies from kidney failure? Will her return have anything to do with Charlie’s exit?

Will she return with Max Walker? We can’t wait to see what Zoe’s return storyline will be!

