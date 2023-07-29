Fans rush to support Emmerdale star Lisa Riley as she shares poignant tribute to her late mum

Fans are consoling Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, after she posted a tribute to her late mother on Instagram.

The 47-year-old took to social media to pay her respects in front of her 193,ooo followers.

Lisa Riley pays tribute to her late mother, Cath

In a poignant post, Lisa wrote: “My Beautiful Mum, CATH….on the anniversary of the day you fell asleep, and went to heaven.”

Explaining it was the 11 year anniversary since her mother’s passing, Lisa continued: “You lost your battle with cancer, I want to share your beautiful smile with everyone.

“Let them all see, how your energy radiated to each and every person you ever met.”

She added: “No matter how many years you’ve not been with us. So so so many people share with me, how you influenced so many lives, and made endless people so very happy.”

Lisa, who plays Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale, then said she wanted today to be “a day of real remembrance.”

“Knowing you shine, keep shining, shine down on us all. With your strong, smile and strength.”

Fans offer support to Lisa on Instagram

Fans quickly flocked to the comments to offer Lisa further support.

“Lots of love and hugs to you Lisa,” one person wrote. “I lost my Mam to cancer in 2019 I know exactly how you are feeling. Their anniversaries, birthdays, family occasions and Christmas are always the hardest to get through.”

Lisa Riley often shares her experience with her followers (Credit: ITV)

“Thinking of you dear Lisa,” said a second. “My mum worked with your mum at Airtours back in the day. She spoke of her fondly. Hope you find comfort in your memories. She is a part of you and you are a part of her.”

“I lost my mum seven years ago to cancer,” added a third. “Miss her so much, sending you love and hugs.”

“Beautiful lady, such a warm and friendly smile! So sorry for your loss,” said a fourth.

Lisa, who lost her dear mother to breast cancer, has previously explained grieving for Cath still feels raw.

“She was my everything,” she told Mail Online. “She was the epitome and now… see I well up now. It’s still so raw.”

