Fans all saying the same thing about tonight’s ‘breathtaking’ EastEnders

In EastEnders tonight (Monday, August 28), Cindy Beale returned to Walford and came face to face with her past. She saw her former mother-in-law Kathy and ex-husband George after nine years apart.

Cindy had been helping Kathy out when she’d recognised George outside of The Vic.

Now, EastEnders fans are all saying the same thing about tonight’s ‘breathtaking’ episode.

Cindy was in a complete state of shock (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders tonight: Cindy & George came face to face again

Tonight, Peter and Cindy visited Lucy’s grave before Cindy went to search for Kathy.

Walking into Kathy’s house, Cindy gave her the fright of her life as she reappeared ‘back from the dead’ in Walford.

Kathy wasn’t best pleased to see Cindy, even more stunned when she found out that she was now living in France with Ian.

After some time talking things over, Kathy agreed that Cindy could help her with the food for the party at The Vic.

With Kathy being occupied with an unwanted reunion with Peter, Cindy was tasked with taking the food platters to The Vic alone. On her way, Gina and Anna had walked by but had gone unnoticed by Cindy.

Ian had jumped out of a taxi and had spotted Cindy heading towards the pub, pretending that he was unwell.

Unfortunately, Ian’s attempt at distracting Cindy didn’t work out as she saw George stand outside of the pub.

The pair’s eyes met with each other, as Cindy dropped the food platters in utter shock.

Fans were delighted with the ‘breathtaking’ episode (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans all say same thing about episode

EastEnders fans have all been saying the same thing about tonight’s ‘breathtaking’ episode.

They’ve absolutely loved the episode, branding it as ‘perfection’ and as an ‘iconic’ masterpiece.

One fan wrote: “Watching tonight’s EastEnders for the second time, I loved it. The episode of perfection.”

Tonight’s doof doof moment. Is quite iconic and will probably be used in the show reels for years to come. It’s quite a simple concept for the doof doof but it will be memorable for years. #EastEnders — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) August 28, 2023

Another viewer agreed: “Tonight’s doof doof moment is quite iconic and will probably be used in the show reels for years to come. It’s quite a simple concept for the doof doof but it will be memorable for years.”

A third EastEnders fan commented: “Today’s EastEnders is breathtakingly good. Chris Clenshaw and Lauren Klee knew just what we needed”

Cindy ruffles some feathers (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for Cindy Beale in EastEnders?

After reuniting with George, Cindy heads into the back of The Vic to explain herself to her ex husband.

However, she soon realises that Gina and Anna are in the other room and rushes to see them.

After the girls confront their mum, they head off to drown their sorrows as their family worries as to where they’ve got to.

Meanwhile, Cindy and Ian try to lie low until everything calms down. But, will lives be changed forever as a result of Cindy’s dramatic return?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

