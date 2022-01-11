Ex-Neighbours star Miranda Fryer – Sky Mangel – dies in her sleep aged 34

Former Neighbours star Miranda Fryer, who played Sky Mangel, has died in her sleep at the age of 34.

Her family confirmed to TV Tonight that she had died in her sleep on January 6.

Miranda married her fiancée Arthur Pothitis in November 2020 in a beach ceremony in Aspendale.

In a statement her family said: “True soulmates, Miranda and Arthur were making plans to start their family, when one day last week she went to sleep and never woke up. We do not know why.

“She had some health issues with her heart. Maybe her beautiful persona was just too good for this world of ours. We, who all loved her so much, shall treasure the memories she has left us with and mourn our loss forever.

“A beautiful child, stunning teenager, beautiful inside and out… a woman, with so much love and happiness given and received. So many friends, so much still to offer this world, gone.”

Miranda’s family are still awaiting a coroner’s report.

Long time casting director for Neighbours Jan Russ told TV tonight: “I feel so very sad to lose one of my cast and especially one so young as Miranda who spent her very young years on the show… I love them like my own and feel the loss when they pass.”

Miranda played Sky Mangal on the soap from 1989 until 1991.

As a baby, Miranda was the first to play the role of Sky Mangel. The character was the daughter of character’s Joe and Kerry.

She played the role for three years and was just 18 months when she began, becoming the first child actor to be contracted to the show.

In 2003, the role was taken over by Stephanie McIntosh who played the role until 2007. Stephanie then returned to the role in 2015 and 2020.

Miranda recently completed a degree in nursing at Monash University last year.

Most of her studying was limited to zoom lectures. She was granted a post-graduate year position at Monash hospital in the Neuro-Science department and was contemplating a degree in that field.

