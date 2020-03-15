Ex-EastEnders star Aaron Sidwell hits back at claims he's self-isolating over coronavirus

Former EastEnders star Aaron Sidwell has hit back after reports suggested he was self-isolating over coronavirus.

The actor played Steven Beale in the soap until the character was killed off in 2017.

He had offered to keep people who were forced to self-isolate company via social networking in an effort to help them avoid loneliness.

Speaking on Instagram he said: "Hi everyone, just a quick one, if people are having to self-isolate, and are getting lonely and missing people, and don't have anyone to talk to, you can always message me on here.

"I will certainly message back and keep the dialogue going because I know that loneliness can be a really horrible thing for people and get them into a scary mindset."

Read more: Dean Gaffney hints he will return to EastEnders after being 'axed'

He added: "If you're not having to self-isolate and you just need a laugh, pop down and see me in Vauxhall, the show's cheap and silly and funny and maybe might just get you out of a negative head space in this time.

"Anything I can do to help, always here like I said, if you're feeling lonely in self-isolating just drop me a message and I'll chat back and hopefully you won't feel so lonely. Stay safe everyone."

But after a series of reports suggested he was self-isolating himself, Aaron hit back on Twitter.

The actor played Steven Beale before the character was killed off in 2017 (Credit: BBC)

He tweeted: "Don’t worry guys. I’m not self isolating. I’m still at work. Still doing the show. Just offering comfort to people who are lonely as a result of self-isolating."

It comes as a man in his 50s became the 22nd Brit to die in the UK of the virus.

The man, who had underlying health conditions, was being treated at the Bristol Royal Infirmary hospital.

Read more: Rita Simons says Dame Barbara Windsor still has 'spark' amid Alzheimer's battle

His death has taken the total number of people who have died in Britain from the virus to 22 with more than 1,000 confirmed cases.

On Thursday (March 12), the Prime Minister warned that "many more families" will lose loved ones to coronavirus.

He said in a speech to the nation: "Many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time. We are not closing schools at this time. This could do more harm than good at this time."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!