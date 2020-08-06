Emmerdale's Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley 'thrilled' at latest allotment success

Emmerdale stars Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley are 'thrilled' at their latest allotment success.

Zoe, who plays Rhona Goskirk in the ITV soap, posted a picture of swede that she and Jeff have grown in their garden. The Cain Dingle actor also posed proudly with their latest produce.

Alongside the photos, Zoe wrote: "I'm not bragging (I am) but we've never grown swede before, however, we've had a first time success... and we are thrilled."

Their followers, friends, and fellow allotment owners commented on the post sharing their success stories.

One wrote: "Yay! This is mine and my son's first haul of veg from our allotment. We are definitely winging it haha. Loving it though."

Co-star Lisa Riley, who plays Mandy Dingle, wrote: "Laughing, I heard you say that message. Please keep bragging."

Fiona Wade, who plays Priya Sharma, tweeted: "Wow this looks incredible."

Emmerdale: Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley's allotment

Zoe often shares updates on their allotment and its produce on her Twitter account.

We've had a first time success... and we are thrilled.

Recently she shared images of some delicious looking courgettes, cauliflowers, redcurrants and berries.

While they make their veg for themselves, the two also share their produce with their co-stars.

Last month, Charley Webb, who plays Cain's daughter Debbie Dingle, showed pictures of her roast, revealing the veg is from Zoe and Jeff's allotment.

It looks like the allotment kept the couple busy during lockdown while they were unable to film at Emmerdale.

They also appeared to keep busy with their latest family member Ronald.

Back in June, Jeff introduced their new family puppy on Loose Women revealing he had been a "great focus for all the family".

As well as Ronald, Zoe and Jeff also have a son named Stan, a daughter named Violet and another dog named Rita.

