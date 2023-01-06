Emmerdale’s Roxy Shahidi debuts new hair and declares: ‘I look like I’m in an 80s rock band’

Emmerdale star, Roxy Shahidi, has taken to Instagram today (Friday January 6, 2023) to debut a new hair style.

Taking to Instagram stories, she shared her new look, declaring that she looks like a member of ‘an 80s rock band.’

What does Roxy’s new hairstyle look like?

Roxy isn’t sure what to make of her new locks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale: Roxy Shahidi’s new hair

Leyla Cavanagh actress, Roxy Shahidi, has shared an Instagram story today, sporting a new hairstyle.

The actress was walking whilst talking to the camera about her views on her new do.

Roxy thought that she could be mistaken for an 80’s rock band member (Credit: Instagram)

Showing off her new, layered brunette locks, Roxy said: “So when you first get a few layers put in and a fringe you’re like ‘yeah, new year, new me, glamour’!”

However, the star soon changed her mind about how glamourous her new haircut looked, saying: “Now I just realised I look like I’m in an 80’s rock band or maybe a 90’s wrestler.”

Do you like Roxy’s new hair style?

Could she pass as being a member of Queen?!

Leyla’s not having the easiest of times at the moment (Credit: ITV)

Leyla Harding in Emmerdale

Roxy Shahidi plays Leyla Harding in Emmerdale.

At the moment, Leyla is feeling rather lonely.

She has recently ended things with her husband, Liam, and sadly spent Christmas Day alone.

Feeling isolated from everyone, Leyla recently bought some drugs from her drug dealer, Callum.

Jacob walked in on her about to snort them and locked her in her bedroom whilst disposing of the drugs.

He then met up with Callum at the Viaduct and took a knife with him.

However, Jacob was the one who ended up getting stabbed.

Leyla and David found Jacob and rushed him to hospital.

David and Eric then found out that Leyla had bought drugs from Callum and had put Jacob in danger.

Now, David wants nothing to do with Leyla.

Can Leyla redeem herself?

