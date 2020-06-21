Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick shows off her growing baby bump in sweet picture

Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick has delighted fans by showing off her growing baby bump.

The actress is pregnant with her first child with wife, producer Kate Brooks.

And now she has shown her adorable baby bump and revealed their baby is kicking!

She captioned the snap: "Feeling the kicks."

A host of Michelle's friends and co-stars commented on the picture with Lisa Riley writing: "You are going to be the best.

"I could not be more excited for you both GIDDY!!!"

Fiona Wade added: "So gorgeous."

The 44-year-old actress is due in October and has updated fans on how her pregnancy is progressing.

Tweeting her 109K followers last month, Michelle joked: "I can't stop eating Squashies #pregnancycravings."

Squashies are soft sweets that come in all sorts of flavours.

Although Michelle hasn't revealed the sex of her baby, the cravings quickly had fans guessing.

It's an old wives' tale that a sweet tooth during pregnancy is a sign it's a girl!

"I think you're having a girl," suggested one.

Another agreed: "A little girl on the way, I'd say."

Michelle Hardwick plays Vanessa Woodfield on the soap (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of other followers said they had the same craving and they weren't even pregnant!

The 44-year-old actress revealed her pregnancy in March in a cute photo on Instagram.

Michelle is clutching her stomach aside her Emmerdale producer wife Kate, who is holding their pet dog Fred.

The image was captioned: "Fred's big brother duties commence in October #BabyBrooks."

The couple married in September 2019 at Elvis Presley's Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, without any family or friends.

What's happening on Emmerdale?

Vet Vanessa Woodfield arrived in Emmerdale in 2008

Currently her character is battling bowel cancer. She is having chemotherapy to try to beat the disease.

But she is fearful for her future, worried what will happen to her son Johnny if she dies.

Last night, Vanessa's fiancée Charity Dingle agreed to adopt Johnny, but they will face a struggle when they realise the tot's dad, Kirin, needs to agree.

Kirin is currently on the run in South America after causing a fatal hit and run, but could this pave the way for his return?

