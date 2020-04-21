The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick announces she's pregnant

This will be her first child

By Karen Hyland
Tags: Emmerdale, ITV

Soap fave Michelle Hardwick, who plays Vanessa Woodfield in Emmerdale, has announced she is expecting her first child.

The 44-year-old actress shared a cute photo on Instagram of her clutching her stomach aside her Emmerdale producer wife Kate Brooks, who is holding their pet dog Fred.

The Brooks' baby news! (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Kate originally shared the post on Instagram Stories, captioning the image: "Fred’s big brother duties commence in October #BabyBrooks."

Last October, Michelle shared a picture of the couple's wedding celebrations in September with their followers.

What a night 🌈❤️

A post shared by Michelle Hardwick (@missmichellehardwick) on

She captioned the post: "What a night."

Friends and co-stars left cutes messages on the picture post.

Ash Palmisciano, who plays Matty Barton in the ITV soap, commented two heart-eyed emojis.

Former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas wrote: "Wow beautiful congrats guys x."

Daisy Campbell, who plays Amelia Spencer, commented three love hearts.

Michelle and Kate danced to Dolly Parton tune Here You Come Again.

The couple married in September 2019 at Elvis Presley's Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, without any family or friends.

Michelle posted the news to Instagram at the time and wrote: "In over 100 degrees heat, on Tuesday 10th September, I became Mrs Brooks."

Michelle and Kate got engaged at the end of 2018 after Michelle popped the question.

This is Michelle's second marriage after she split from ex-wife Rosie Nicholls in 2017.

Michelle plays Vanessa in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Michelle joined Emmerdale back in 2012 as vet Vanessa.

Currently her character is going through a tough time as she goes through chemotherapy.

