OPINION: Emmerdale made a HUGE mistake with Mack and Chloe! He should have cheated with a different villager

Emmerdale’s Mack has revealed his biggest secret! Now everyone knows that he is the father of Chloe Harris’s baby boy Reuben.

Needless to say, no one in the village is thrilled now that the news is out. Emmerdale’s Mack is facing the wrath of Charity, who’s totally fallen apart. Moira and Cain are firmly Team Charity, as are the rest of the Dingles. And poor Chloe is just trying to work out what to do next.

There’s no chemistry between Chloe and Mack (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale’s Mack and his mystery lover

It’s all one big mess – but to be honest, this story’s been a disaster from the beginning.

And such a wasted opportunity.

Cast your mind back to last year, when we knew Mack had cheated but didn’t know who his mystery lover was. Speculation was rife that he’d cheated with someone much closer to home than dull Chloe.

Aaron Dingle!

Mack wound Aaron up but there was no denying there was a frisson between them (Credit: ITV)

Mackron?!

Mack and Aaron getting together wasn’t an entirely outlandish suggestion. After all, before Aaron waved goodbye to the village, he and Emmerdale’s Mack spent quite a lot of time together, getting into all sorts of scrapes. And the chemistry between them was undeniable.

So when Mack sneaked off for his illicit bunk-up, the idea that it could have been Aaron he’d slept with, lingered.

Sorry, we dozed off there for a second (Credit: ITV)

Worst reveal ever

Eventually, though, the secret lover was revealed to be Chloe. Poor, boring Chloe whose only role in Emmerdale seems to be as a plot complication.

And that was never more true than when she announced she was pregnant, thereby signalling the eventual end of Mack and Charity’s chemistry-free marriage before they’d even made it down the aisle.

It’s all been pretty predictable, boring and frustrating so far, right down to Charity’s complete personality transplant which has transformed her from a woman to be reckoned with to a shadow of her former feisty self.

Now we’re left wondering how much better this whole sorry tale would have been if Aaron had been Mack’s secret lover.

Just imagine it!

How much better would it have been if Aaron had been Mack’s secret lover? (Credit: ITV)

Aaron’s return?

Aaron came back to the village briefly for the anniversary episodes. But can you imagine the tension that would have arrived with him if he’d been secretly sleeping with Mack? Ooh!

Because we reckon that if Aaron and Mack had one secret bunk-up, they’d be bound to have another and another, and soon it would be an affair and Aaron would feel guilty because after all, he’s a Dingle and so is Charity, and Mack would be struggling to choose who he was meant to be with, and we’d all be WAY more invested in the whole thing than we are with what’s on screen now.

We’d want Aaron to be happy after the heartbreak of his marriage to Robert, but we’d fear that him doing the dirty on Charity would mean a huge family bust-up (though Dingle v Dingle is always good value) and perhaps Mack’s cheeky personality would be endearing again instead of just pathetic and a little bit cringe.

Mack and Charity together was a little bit cringe (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Emmerdale’s Mack?

Mack’s sunk so low that we can’t see how he can stay in the village and we won’t miss him when he inevitably leaves. Chloe’s bound to hang around until she can become a complication in someone else’s plot, but to be brutally honest, we don’t see any point in her now.

And as for Charity? Frankly, she’s much better off without Mack because the two of them together were pretty stomach-churning and we liked her much more before.

There has to be someone more suitable for Ms Dingle just around the corner (*stares at Vanessa*).

But in the meantime, we’re just left wondering what could have been.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

