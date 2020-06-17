Emmerdale's Lucy Pargeter opens up about struggles of being a single mum in lockdown

Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter, who plays Chas Dingle, has opened up about the struggles of being a single mum in lockdown.

Next week viewers will get to see Chas and Paddy's lockdown episode as the two are thrown together during the coronavirus pandemic.

However Lucy opened up about her time in lockdown and being on her own with three children.

When asked if she loved or loathed lockdown, she said: "I hated the film Groundhog Day and I hated the monotony of the whole thing. I went into it thinking I'm going to be really creative and do something different everyday.

"Then tiredness kicked in, and monotony kicked in, and missing my mates, and then the massive weight of responsibility kicked in.

"I'm here on my own with my three kids. I'm used to being a single mum but then you have to put into the mix that you're actually trying to fight to keep your children alive and the fear of what would happen if I became sick. It's all the implications.

"It's a life and death situation for so many people and that has hit me massively."

Lucy's children

Lucy is a mum to three daughters.

She has her oldest daughter Lola, who was born in 2005 and twins Missy and Betsy, who were born in 2017.

She fell pregnant with her twins after undergoing IVF treatment.

The father of Lucy's children is her former long-term partner Rudi Coleano.

Whilst the pair were together for many years, they decided to end their relationship last year.

Chas and Paddy's lockdown episode

Next week viewers will get a glimpse of Chas and Paddy's life in lockdown. But it looks like things won't be smooth sailing for the couple.

As Chas struggles with the pub being shut and feeling cut off from her old life, she wants to make the most of her time with Paddy and their daughter Eve.

However it seems Paddy wants to drink the cellar dry instead. But it soon becomes clear his jovial banter is actually masking the fact he wants to get things back on track between them.

Chas gets emotional when they clap for key workers and Paddy finds a chance to reflect.

Eager Paddy soon comes up with a plan for them both. But will Chas allow him to get carried away?

Emmerdale airs Chas and Paddy's episode on Monday, June 22 at 7pm.

