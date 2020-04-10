Emmerdale's Harvey Rogerson and his brother Freddie cuddle up in cute picture

Emmerdale's Harvey Rogerson and his brother Freddie have cuddled up together in a cute picture.

On Harvey's Twitter account, his mum posted the snap of her two sons together.

She tweeted: "It melts my heart when I find them like this #NationalSiblingsDay #brothers #bestfriends #Togetherathome @sibs_uk."

Fans rushed to comment on the post.

One wrote: "Aww this is beautiful."

A second tweeted: "Awww that is just so sweet... brotherly love."

A third commented: "So lovely."

The brothers seem to be very close as their mum often shares pictures to the two of them together.

How is Harvey getting on during the lockdown?

Before the UK lockdown was announced, Harvey's mother revealed she had take the decision self-isolate with Harvey.

She explained Harvey is more vulnerable to catching coronavirus due to suppressed immunity. However Harvey has shown no symptoms.

After a bit more spelling practice this am we’ve sacked off school work for snoozes in the sun after lunch #homeschooling 🙄 #thetimetankesaysmaths #weathertoonice 😂💙🐶 pic.twitter.com/NKVtbt4caC — Harvey (@helloharvey) March 25, 2020

Updates about Harvey are often shared on his Twitter account. Over the last few weeks, the little boy has been homeschooled.

But being at home has given Harvey plenty of time to spend with the newest member of his family, Lulu.

Harvey was given Lulu as an early birthday present. The young actor seems to enjoy going for walks and having cuddles with his new friend.

When will Emmerdale resume filming?

Emmerdale has stopped production (Credit: ITV)

At the moment, it is unknown when Emmerdale will resume filming.

Harvey, who plays Leo Goskirk on the ITV soap, is currently off work, as well as the rest of the show's cast.

What will happen in next week's Emmerdale?

In next week's Emmerdale, Leo's cousin Sam will be getting married to Lydia.

However, like most soap weddings, not everything goes to plan.

Sam and Lydia get married (Credit: ITV)

After an eventful stag and hen night, everyone panics when people realise they haven't seen Lydia all morning.

But thankfully she turns up just in time.

The couple tie the knot and, at the reception, Lydia and Vinny officially become Dingles after drinking from The Welly.

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

