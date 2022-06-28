Emmerdale’s Faith storyline ‘too close to home’ as viewers threaten to switch off

Emmerdale’s Faith Dingle is breaking hearts with her current storyline.

The Dingle matriarch is set to die when she loses her battle with cancer.

Next week she will be told on the ITV soap her chemotherapy isn’t working and she will make the heartbreaking decision to stop treatment.

Chas will be left devastated.

But she’s not the only one as many fans at home have said they can’t bear to watch Faith’s sad demise.

Chas, Faith and Cain have a lot of soul-searching to do (Credit: ITV)

Fans ‘switch off’ over Faith’s death

It seems the scenes are hitting too close to home for some who have suffered real-life circumstances similar to Faith.

Writing on Entertainment Daily’s Facebook page, one said: “Not sure if I can watch the end. Too distressing.

“I know it’s life but I don’t really want to be reminded that I could die of cancer.

“There are a lot of people out there who beat cancer. That would be a more uplifting story and give us hope.”

Another agreed: “Not sure if l can watch her die, enough doom in the world for me.”.

“Won’t be watching, too much heartache. Faith was a good addition to the soap very funny and a great character. Now they have to bring her lots of sadness. Not watching now,” sad another.

A third added: “Enough unhappiness in the world, I for one will not be watching.”

Over on Twitter others felt the same.

“Don’t think I’m watching this, it reminds me of my dad having cancer, It will be too much for me near Faith’s end,” said one.

“Don’t the writers think that some of us who have recently lost loved ones to cancer are finding this Faith storyline very upsetting to watch??” queried a second.

Faith is getting much more poorly (Credit: ITV)

When does Faith die in Emmerdale?

Faith will receive the news her chemo isn’t working next week.

But the prognosis of how long she has left is not known.

It has been speculated she will die around the time of the 50th anniversary, but with the cancer spreading to her spine and lungs, are we now looking at weeks rather than months?

Will Faith’s death be upon us soon rather than later?

Can Cain forgive his mum? (Credit: ITV)

Will Cain forgive Faith?

As Faith nears her end, the one thing she wants above all else is to reconcile with son Cain.

He’s is remaining resolutely steadfast in his disdain for her on the surface, but it’s clear inside he’s torn apart.

A night of soul-searching with Chas will see him finally reveal his true feelings, but will it help him move on and forgive his mum before she dies?

Will Emmerdale give Faith her final wish?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

