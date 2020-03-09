Emmerdale's Charley Webb looks stunning as she twerks in skin-tight trousers

Charley Webb, currently on maternity leave from her role as Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale, has wowed fans as she posted a video twerking in skin-tight trousers.
The actress, wearing DJ headphones and lip-syncing to Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance With Somebody, was celebrating her mum's 70th birthday with a surprise party.
Her famous siblings - Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas, and make-up artist Cassie Lomas - were also there.
Charley captioned the video she posted to Instagram: "DJ me for the mother's surprise 70th."
Friends and fans were quick to comment with Strictly's Oti Mabuse saying: "Niiiiiceeeeeee. Mum bod looking absolutely on fleeeeeeek!"
Another fan suggested she should await the call for Strictly herself!
One fan wrote: "You got moves girl!"
"Wow, you look amazing," added someone else.
Jamie posted a picture from the evening too of him alongside his sisters and their mum.
While enjoying being on maternity leave with her youngest son Ace, eight months, Charley recently posted asking her followers for help as she was worried her little boy has an allergy.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Charley wrote: "Anyone had their baby tested for allergies?
"Ace is constantly congested and sniffly. I'm almost positive it's an allergy."
After revealing it's like he's getting a cold "every two minutes" she said: "he gets purple lines under his eyes, which I've Googled and it looks like allergic shinners."
Hello Lashes. (And a bit of tomato). Ace Gene Wolfenden being his general cute self.
She then gave a further update: "This afternoon I've decided I'm going to start Ace on goat's milk.
"Even though it's sort of dairy still, it's a lot easier apparently for them to break down. So that is my first stop."
After that message, she was forced to defend her decision after some people suggested she shouldn't be starting any sort of diet for Ace without consulting a doctor.
Ace is Charley and Emmerdale co-star husband Matthew Wolfenden's third child.
They also share Buster, nine, and Bowie, four.
I don’t often manage to get a picture of all 3. It’s my favourite one yet. I’ve found the jump from 2 to 3 huge and I don’t mind saying it. I think sometimes people aren’t honest enough about how full on it is. With one, two, three, four, however many you’ve got. It’s ok to admit that being a Mum (or a Dad) is a really hard job. Harder than any other in my opinion. I often look at peoples Instagrams and think how perfect their life looks. It won’t be. Just like mine isn’t. Looking at this picture you’d think we were out having a lovely peaceful, family walk. We were, but....Bowie had a full on meltdown after this because he didn’t want me to ‘picture him’ (that’s what he says). Luckily, it was early and it didn’t stress me out. We were outside in the fresh air and we got on with the day. He got over it. Just reminded me to look at a photograph and think about the bigger picture. No ones life is ever perfect and no kid is ever perfect all the time. Xx
But it seems Ace has been challenging them over the last few months as Charley previously admitted they were getting help for 'sleep struggles'.
The actress has also said she'd like more kids, and that there are currently 'no plans' for her to return to Emmerdale.
