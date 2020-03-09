Emmerdale's Charley Webb looks stunning as she twerks in skin-tight trousers

Charley Webb, currently on maternity leave from her role as Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale, has wowed fans as she posted a video twerking in skin-tight trousers.

The actress, wearing DJ headphones and lip-syncing to Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance With Somebody, was celebrating her mum's 70th birthday with a surprise party.

Her famous siblings - Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas, and make-up artist Cassie Lomas - were also there.

View this post on Instagram DJ me for the Mother’s Surprise 70th🎧🖤 A post shared by CharleyWebb (@miss_charleywebb) on Mar 8, 2020 at 5:51am PDT

Read more: Emmerdale's James Moore pays tribute to important women in his life

Charley captioned the video she posted to Instagram: "DJ me for the mother's surprise 70th."

Friends and fans were quick to comment with Strictly's Oti Mabuse saying: "Niiiiiceeeeeee. Mum bod looking absolutely on fleeeeeeek!"

Another fan suggested she should await the call for Strictly herself!

One fan wrote: "You got moves girl!"

"Wow, you look amazing," added someone else.

Jamie posted a picture from the evening too of him alongside his sisters and their mum.

While enjoying being on maternity leave with her youngest son Ace, eight months, Charley recently posted asking her followers for help as she was worried her little boy has an allergy.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Charley wrote: "Anyone had their baby tested for allergies?

"Ace is constantly congested and sniffly. I'm almost positive it's an allergy."

After revealing it's like he's getting a cold "every two minutes" she said: "he gets purple lines under his eyes, which I've Googled and it looks like allergic shinners."

She then gave a further update: "This afternoon I've decided I'm going to start Ace on goat's milk.

"Even though it's sort of dairy still, it's a lot easier apparently for them to break down. So that is my first stop."

After that message, she was forced to defend her decision after some people suggested she shouldn't be starting any sort of diet for Ace without consulting a doctor.

Charley is confident she's making the right move (Credit: Instagram/@miss_charleywebb)

Ace is Charley and Emmerdale co-star husband Matthew Wolfenden's third child.

They also share Buster, nine, and Bowie, four.

Read more: Emmerdale cast share birthday wishes for Jeff Hordley's 50th

But it seems Ace has been challenging them over the last few months as Charley previously admitted they were getting help for 'sleep struggles'.

The actress has also said she'd like more kids, and that there are currently 'no plans' for her to return to Emmerdale.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.