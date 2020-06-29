Emmerdale's Anna Nightingale shares childhood throwback of herself on set of Heartbeat

Emmerdale actress Anna Nightingale, who plays Andrea Tate, has shared a childhood throwback picture of herself on the set of Heartbeat.

Anna posted the picture to her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: "Mighty Duck" referring to her jacket.

In her hand she is holding a Heartbeat filming clapperboard.

Her followers commented on the post.

One wrote: "Wait never knew you were in Heartbeat, blimey opened my eyes there. Which ep? x."

A second commented: "Aww! So cute!"

Her Emmerdale co-star Fiona Wade, who plays Priya Sharma, wrote: "So cute babe!"

Anna is well-known for her role as Andrea on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

While Anna is well-known for her role in Emmerdale, she made appearances in many popular UK TV shows.

As well as having roles in soap Doctors and BBC medical drama Casualty, she also had roles in popular E4 comedy-drama's Misfits and My Mad Fat Diary.

Emmerdale: Where in Andrea?

Over the last three weeks, whil Emmerdale aired lockdown episodes, viewers were left wondering where Andrea had gone.

Before the show began airing lockdown episodes, Andrea exposed her husband Jamie's affair with his colleague Belle before disappearing from the village.

But this week, we will finally find out what happened to her.

Andrea is found by police (Credit: ITV)

Andrea is still hiding at a hotel and when the police arrive, she assures them she is safe.

Back at Home Farm, Jamie is frustrated when the police can't disclose his wife's whereabouts.

Leyla receives a call from Andrea and meets her at the hotel. As she drives away from the village, a mysterious character watches her.

It's tunes out to be Kim and she follows Leyla inside with determination.

Andrea sees Jamie and Belle together (Credit: ITV)

Leyla agrees to pay for Andrea's hotel bill on the condition that she return home. But as they arrive back in the village, Andrea sees Jamie and Belle declare their love for each other.

Devastated, she tells Leyla she can't stay and leaves the village once again. But at home, Jamie is shocked to find Millie in the kitchen alone.

Where has Andrea gone?

Next week, Emmerdale airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

