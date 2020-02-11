Emmerdale viewers disappointed with Pete Barton's exit

Viewers of Emmerdale have been left disappointed by Pete Barton's exit from the soap.

In last night's episode (Monday February 11 2020) family and friends including Pete's cousin Matty, former stepdaughter Sarah Sugden, two of his ex-girlfriends, Tracy Metcalfe and Leyla Harding, and work colleague Nate Robinson, gathered to surprise Pete as he left the village.

Cain Dingle, Priya Sharma, Mandy Dingle and Liv Flaherty also came by to say their goodbyes.

Villagers gathered to say goodbye to Pete (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

Pete decided to move to Liverpool to live with his brother Ross and his girlfriend Rebecca White.

As the village said their farewells to Pete, they held up a sign saying 'Good Riddance!'

However viewers were left disappointed with his exit.

What a rubbish farewell for Pete!! Clearly the @emmerdale big wigs didn’t think much of his character! Shame! #Emmerdale — A M (@AngelaM055) February 10, 2020

#emmerdale underwhelming departure for Pete with a bunch of mostly secondary characters in attendance. Though I think Belle and Jamie are a loads better couple than belle and Ellis or Jamie and Andrea though Kim is walking on thin ice. — 🅶🅰🆁🆈 (@ryan_da_lion) February 10, 2020

#Emmerdale so that was Pete's big exit 🤨 wow 😳 that was a kick in the teeth 🤣 — ChrisP (@Chris1968E) February 10, 2020

What a poor storyline for Pete to be leaving too.#emmerdale — Marc White (@marcwhit1) February 10, 2020

Thats a low key send off for pete, the budget must have been blown on grames murder #emmerdale — christopher holmes (@mrcrh11) February 10, 2020

#Emmerdale has been embarrassing this last 12 months. They'll hid behind their NTA but it is meaningless. Pete Barton has a character and Anthony as an actor deserved better. — Emma Dale (@Emma__Dale) February 10, 2020

as if pete has left, im absolutely devastated 😭 he was one of the best #emmerdale — becca (@becsjane) February 10, 2020

Recently Pete stopped working for Butlers Farm with aunt Moira after her drinking spun out of control, and began working back at Wylies Farm with Nate.

Pete paid a visit to his dad and brother's grave and it started to bring back the bad memories of being at Wylies before.

He soon made the decision to move to Liverpool to live with Ross.

Pete is going to live with Ross and Rebecca (Credit: ITV)

Pete was introduced in 2013 along with his dad James and brothers Ross and Finn.

What a poor storyline for Pete to be leaving to!

They are part of the Barton family with James being the late John Barton's brother and Moira's brother-in-law.

During his time in the village, Pete has had a lot to deal with.

It was revealed their cousin Adam Barton was actually their half-brother as Adam's mum Moira had had an one-night stand with James.

Debbie cheated on Pete with his brother Ross (Credit: ITV)

Whilst Pete was dating Debbie Dingle, she was secretly having an affair with Ross.

Pete discovered the truth at their wedding when a recording of Ross and Debbie was played. Moments later a helicopter crashed into the wedding party killing Ruby Haswell, Val Pollard and the pilot.

Pete also had to deal with the death of James and Finn.

James was killed by his ex-wife, the boys' mother, Emma, as she pushed him off a bridge onto the motorway.

Finn and Emma both passed away and Ross has also left the village (Credit: ITV)

Emma also accidentally shot Finn, before she herself was killed by Moira.

Ross decided to leave the village in November 2018 for a new life in Liverpool.

Will you miss Pete?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

