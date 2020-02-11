Emmerdale viewers disappointed with Pete Barton's exit

Viewers of Emmerdale have been left disappointed by Pete Barton's exit from the soap.
In last night's episode (Monday February 11 2020) family and friends including Pete's cousin Matty, former stepdaughter Sarah Sugden, two of his ex-girlfriends, Tracy Metcalfe and Leyla Harding, and work colleague Nate Robinson, gathered to surprise Pete as he left the village.
Cain Dingle, Priya Sharma, Mandy Dingle and Liv Flaherty also came by to say their goodbyes.
Pete decided to move to Liverpool to live with his brother Ross and his girlfriend Rebecca White.
As the village said their farewells to Pete, they held up a sign saying 'Good Riddance!'
However viewers were left disappointed with his exit.
Recently Pete stopped working for Butlers Farm with aunt Moira after her drinking spun out of control, and began working back at Wylies Farm with Nate.
Pete paid a visit to his dad and brother's grave and it started to bring back the bad memories of being at Wylies before.
He soon made the decision to move to Liverpool to live with Ross.
Pete was introduced in 2013 along with his dad James and brothers Ross and Finn.
What a poor storyline for Pete to be leaving to!
They are part of the Barton family with James being the late John Barton's brother and Moira's brother-in-law.
During his time in the village, Pete has had a lot to deal with.
It was revealed their cousin Adam Barton was actually their half-brother as Adam's mum Moira had had an one-night stand with James.
Whilst Pete was dating Debbie Dingle, she was secretly having an affair with Ross.
Pete discovered the truth at their wedding when a recording of Ross and Debbie was played. Moments later a helicopter crashed into the wedding party killing Ruby Haswell, Val Pollard and the pilot.
Pete also had to deal with the death of James and Finn.
James was killed by his ex-wife, the boys' mother, Emma, as she pushed him off a bridge onto the motorway.
Emma also accidentally shot Finn, before she herself was killed by Moira.
Ross decided to leave the village in November 2018 for a new life in Liverpool.
Will you miss Pete?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.
