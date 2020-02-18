Emmerdale SPOILERS: Pierce holds Kim, Rhona and Vanessa hostage

There's terror in next week's Emmerdale when Pierce Harris continues to hold Vanessa Woodfield hostage... but soon Rhona Goskirk and Kim Tate are also caught up in the nightmare. Will any of them make it out alive?

Emmerdale fans have watched in horror as Pierce continues to hold Vanessa hostage in a bid to get closer to his ex Rhona.

Pierce has been holding Vanessa hostage for weeks (Credit ITV)

However, next week things still aren't looking good for the terrified vet when she is still under Pierce's control and starting to wonder if she will ever make it out of the hostage situation alive.

But to make things even worse, Rhona and Kim also find themselves trapped by Graham Foster's killer... and the chances of anyone making it out in one piece is looking more and more unlikely.

As Rhona tells the police that she is being stalked by Pierce and is convinced that he's the one who killed Graham, she's left frustrated when they tell her she doesn't have enough evidence to back up her claims.

Rhona tries to tell the police that Pierce killed Graham (Credit: ITV)

But Rhona goes to Kim with her theory, and after getting a confession from Al that he isn't the one who killed Graham after all, Kim decides to look into Rhona's claims about Pierce more closely.

When she looks at old news reports on Pierce and Rhona, she is shocked to realise that her solicitor Ollie is actually Rhona's ex husband.

Al finally confesses he lied about killing Graham (Credit: ITV)

But while Kim is doing her detective work, Rhona has received a video call from Vanessa and is sickened to realise that her best friend is being held hostage by Pierce.

Rhona is stunned when Pierce appears on the phone and is left rooted to the spot in fear as he demands that she comes to Mulberry if she wants any hope of saving Vanessa.

Rhona is stunned to realise Pierce has been holding Vanessa hostage (Credit: ITV)

Knowing that she has to do all she can to rescue her best friend, Rhona heads over and is terrified to come face-to-face with Pierce after all this time.

Realising that she needs to go along with his plan if she wants any hope of seeing Vanessa again, Rhona hands over her phone when he demands it.

Rhona meets Pierce in the hope she can save Vanessa, but she soon finds herself trapped (Credit: ITV)

In a bid to stall Pierce, Rhona suggests they have dinner together before Pierce puts his plan of taking her from the village into action.

Rhona is relieved to have bought herself more time... but when there is a thud upstairs, Pierce is suspicious and goes to investigate.

However, as soon as Pierce has gone, Kim suddenly appears and wants to know what is going on.

But before Rhona can warn her about Pierce, he has crept up behind Kim and wallops her over the head with a huge candle stick.

Pierce attacks Kim in cold blood next week (Credit: ITV)

Rhona is terrified as Pierce drags Kim's lifeless body away... but is she dead?

With Rhona trapped by Pierce, Vanessa still being held hostage, and Kim now left for dead in a neighbouring room, things are looking bleak for the trio.

Is Kim dead? (Credit: ITV)

Will anyone come and rescue them before Pierce can move on to the next stage of his master plan?

