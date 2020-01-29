The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 29th January 2020
Emmerdale

Soap fans divided as Emmerdale wins Best Serial Drama at NTAs

By Helen Fear
There was shock when Emmerdale won Best Serial Drama at the National Television Awards last night, and some viewers aren't convinced they deserved it.

On Tuesday (January 28), the cast and crew of the long-running soap jumped for joy when they won the prestigious award for the fourth year running.

The cast, including Danny Miller, were thrilled to hear the news (Credit: ITV)

The soap won the gong over ITV rivals Coronation Street, Channel 4's Hollyoaks and BBC1's EastEnders.

Emmerdale is pathetic and has no business winning an NTA.

Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe, said on behalf of his colleagues: "This is the fourth year that Emmerdale has picked up this award.

"We are so proud of this show, not just us on the stage but also all the crew who work so hard, this is for all of them."

Do you agree that Emmerdale has been the best soap over the past 12 months? (Credit: ITV)

He continued: "We love our show, we dearly, dearly love it and this proves to us that you still love watching it and that means so much."

No one can deny it's been an explosive year in the Dales, with the factory fire that killed Frank Clayton, Maya Stepney grooming Jacob GallagherRobert Sugden's exit and Moira and Nate's affair which ultimately led to a dramatic boat explosion.

Some fans rushed to congratulate the soap, with one tweeting: "Well deserved."

Another said: "Well done for winning an NTA last night - my favourite soap ever."

A third added: "Emmerdale deserved the NTA. Good as the others are, a little injection of humour can make all the difference."

"Yesss @emmerdale won the Serial Drama NTA. Congratulations to my fave soap," typed one more, and another added: "So well deserved. Despite a slightly rocky patch, late summer - mid autumn, @emmerdale has been AMAZING.

"In terms of sheer quality of writing, it is UTTERLY UNMATCHED by any other UK soap The Victoria rape ordeal/ fallout storyline is spectacular, and Kim's return has been fab."

However, some fans believed an injustice had taken place, with one even calling it a "fix".

They wrote: "Emmerdale is pathetic and has no business winning an NTA."

Another said: "EastEnders was robbed! EastEnders has been fantastic in the last few months."

A third fumed: "Massively undeserved. Who is voting for this [bleep]?"

"How does #Emmerdale keep winning this??!" sighed one more, while another added: "How did this crap win again? #poorwriting."

Well deserved? Or were the other soaps robbed? (Credit: ITV)

Another went even further by tweeting: "When I saw the award results, I groaned. You've only had a couple of good storylines the past year. But the past few months had me pressing the fast forward button. Hope it's your last [award]. Hollyoaks deserved it more. At least it keeps me watching it."

One more went on to say: "Well the British public have shown us that they cannot vote for [bleep]. Mrs Brown's Boys over Derry Girls, Emmerdale over any other soap and Killing Eve didn't win anything?"

Meanwhile, last night on Emmerdale, Marlon Dingle was wrongly arrested for Graham Foster's murder.

Do you think Emmerdale deserved to win Best Serial Drama? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

