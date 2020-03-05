The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Emmerdale

Emmerdale SPOILERS: New Romance for Dan Spencer and Mandy Dingle

The perfect match?

By Beth Mahoney

Mandy Dingle could find love is in the air when she agrees to a date with Dan Spencer in Emmerdale next week.

The Dingle's flirting will finally win him over as they organise a night out - will anything go wong?

Since Mandy arrived in the village, she has been a little short of romance. But that might be about to change thanks to a spark between her and Dan.

Mandy has shown an interest in Dan on a number of occasions (Credit ITV)

However, when the pair head to the cafe for a coffee and a catch-up, disaster strikes when Dan suffers a terrifying allergic reaction.

Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) has been getting competitive when it comes to her cakes in the cafe, after she finds out that Hawksford Outdoor Pursuits is set to have its own food outlet.

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided by Tracy Metcalfe's relationship with Nate

Realising that she will need to up her game, Brenda decides to add some new extra items to her menu in the form of vegan cakes and cookies baked by Cathy and Heath.

Brenda is worried about the impact of Dan's allergic reaction on her business (Credit ITV)

Cathy and Heath's vegan cake goes down a storm in the Cafe, but when Dan has an allergic reaction to one, Brenda becomes concerned.

Luckily, Dr Cavanagh is on hand to monitor Dan's condition, but Brenda is still worried about the implications of Dan's allergic reaction on her business.

She is worried that the local residents will blame her for what has happened.

Could Brenda's business's reputation take a knock as a result of Dan becoming unwell after eating there?

Brenda feels awful when Dan has an allergic reaction (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Fans divided by Mandy Dingle's return - is she a vile caricature? 

Where Mandy Dingle is involved there's usually a scam in sight - could she see this as an opportunity to make a quick buck?

Since arriving in the village, Mandy has had her eye on a number of different relationship prospects and is seen by many as a real flirt.

But what will Dan's ex-partner Kerry say about the date that the pair are going on - will she be upset about it?

Or, will she give the new couple her blessing?

Do you think Dan and Mandy make a good couple?

