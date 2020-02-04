FIRST LOOK: Next week’s Emmerdale in 10 pictures

Next week's Emmerdale sees Pierce's plan take a terrifying twist when he kidnaps little Johnny. Also, Moira returns to the village, while Luke and Victoria share a kiss...

Pierce kidnaps Johnny

Pierce lets himself into Home Farm and starts looking through documents he finds lying around.

Al catches him and soon smells rat - but what is Pierce up to?

Later Vanessa is terrified when Pierce sneaks up on her when she is looking for one of Johnny's toys behind the pub.

Suddenly Pierce grabs Johnny and makes a run for it, with a terrified Vanessa in hot pursuit.

What does he have planned after kidnapping Johnny?

Moira returns to save the day

Matty is struggling with Butlers and things only get worse when Cain arrives and reveals there has been talk of rustlers in the area.

Matty refuses Cain's assistance, and instead asks Vinny to help get rid of the threat to the farm.

Later, Amy and Matty notice some sheep have gone missing, and they're soon being approached by one of the rustlers.

Amy and Matty are in serious danger until Moira miraculously returns, armed with a shotgun, to save the day.

Will the rustlers back off now Moira is home?

Cain wants a divorce

Moira's week gets worse when Cain arrives and asks her to sign their divorce papers.

Will she end their marriage - or does she still think it's worth fighting for?

Pete leaves the village

Everyone is sad when Pete reveals he is leaving the village, and they gather to say their goodbyes.

Pete is sad to be going, but will his departure be drama-free?

Victoria and Luke share a kiss

Luke and Victoria continue to grow closer and the pair are soon sharing a kiss.

But what will their friends and family think?

Marlon gets two special visitors

Marlon is thrilled to see April when she comes to visit him in prison.

When Rhona also arrives she drops a bombshell...

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Which storyline are you looking forward to the most next week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!