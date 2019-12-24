New Emmerdale trailer reveals who wants Graham Foster dead

The latest Emmerdale trailer has revealed who wants Graham Foster dead.

Earlier this year it was revealed Graham actor Andrew Scarborough would be leaving the soap, and earlier this month the news was confirmed by the soap.

It was also confirmed that Graham would be killed off next year and, in a unique storytelling twist, viewers will see the same day play out from a different character's perspective each time.

In the latest trailer, viewers get a glimpse at those who want him dead.

Andrea is one of the characters chasing Graham (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

As Graham walks through the village, he is trying to outrun a hooded figure with changing faces.

The faces include Charity Dingle, Jamie Tate, Andrea Tate, Marlon Dingle, Kim Tate, Jai Sharma and Al Chapman.

As Graham falls to the ground, the face is hidden.

Jai also appears to be after Graham (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

Who will be the one to kill Graham?

Viewers know Graham could be the biological father of Millie Tate - Andrea and Jamie's daughter.

Graham's murder will form part of an unmissable week of drama packed full of exciting twists and turns.

Meanwhile Kim has been trying to get Graham and his girlfriend Rhona Goskirk to move to France in order to stop Jamie finding out that Jamie may not be Millie's dad.

Kim doesn't want Jamie to learn he may not be Millie's dad (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

Speaking about the upcoming story, show producer Laura Shaw said: "Graham's murder will form part of an unmissable week of drama packed full of exciting twists and turns.

"It's always exciting to step outside of our usual storytelling style and viewers will be on the edge of their seats as some of our villagers have their lives changed forever.

Who will kill Graham? (Credit: ITV)

"Graham has been a huge character at the heart of some of our biggest storylines so it felt only fitting that he left us with an enormous, explosive bang to kick off what promises to be a massive year of drama for Emmerdale."

Who is capable of murder?

