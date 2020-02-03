Emmerdale's Mimi Slinger shares sweet picture with co-star Rosie Bentham

Mimi slinger, who plays Leanna Cavanagh in Emmerdale, has shared a sweet picture with her co-star Rosie Bentham, who plays Gabby Thomas.

The actress posted the picture to her Instagram account.

Mimi captioned the post: "T-4 days."

Friends and co-stars rushed to comment on the post.

Katie Hill, who plays Sarah Sugden wrote: "You both looked so pretty xxx."

Daisy Campbell, who plays Amelia Spencer, commented: "Beauties."

Rosie said: "Love you xx."

Mimi and Rosie's characters were due to become step-sisters last year, however their parents split before they got married.

The two were due to become stepsisters before Bernice called off the wedding (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

Leanna's dad Liam was due to marry Gabby's mum Bernice.

Liam surprised Bernice by flying her youngest daughter Dee Dee in from Australia for their wedding.

However at Bernice's hen do, she received news that her ex-husband, Dee Dee's dad Charlie, had been in a serious car accident and wasn't in a good condition.

Liam and Bernice were engaged (Credit: ITV)

When Dee Dee called her mother selfish for past choices, it made Bernice realise she needed to support her daughter.

She made the decision to go to Australia with her daughter in order to help look after Charlie.

Although she originally intended to return to the village and eventually marry Liam, she soon had to break the news that she wasn't returning.

Liam and Bernice eventually split after learning he had kissed Leyla Harding, who became close to working on the village pantomime.

Liam cheated on Bernice with Leyla (Credit: ITV)

After finding out what Liam had done, both Leanna and Gabby were understandably furious.

Liam and Leyla were both thrown together when Liam's ex-wife, paedophile and former school teacher Maya, dropped off a baby on David Metcalfe's doorstep.

Will Leyla and Liam become an item?

