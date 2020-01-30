Matthew Wolfenden hints Maya Stepney could return to Emmerdale

Maya Stepney could make a very unwelcome return to Emmerdale, actor Matthew Wolfenden has teased.

Fans of the ITV soap grew to hate the teacher, who groomed schoolboy Jacob Gallagher under the nose of his oblivious dad David Metcalfe.

Maya left her baby on David's doorstep on Christmas Day (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale's Danny Miller says it's 'inevitable' that Aaron will find someone new

Matthew, who plays shopkeeper David, has now revealed that there's nothing to stop Maya from coming back in the future.

Is she ever [gone]? Well, she's out of prison now, so who knows?

Viewers know that Maya was caught out and eventually sent to prison for inappropriate contact with a minor.

When she was released, soap fans were stunned to see she was pregnant.

Maya's baby bump grew in prison (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans recognise Detective Inspector Dent from popular ITV role

Shortly after, on Christmas Day, Jacob found Maya's newborn baby on the doorstep of his dad's house - and Maya hasn't been seen since.

However, speaking to RadioTimes.com at the National Television Awards, Matthew admitted she's never really gone.

When asked if Maya was out of David and Jacob's lives, Matthew replied: "Is she ever? Well, she's out of prison now, so who knows?"

David confronted Maya after learning of her abusive relationship with his son (Credit: ITV)

Clearly reluctant to give away too much and anger his bosses, he added: "I can't reveal too much. But there's a baby in David's life now, so he's kind of a single dad looking after this baby."

He also admitted that his character has "no love interest in the near future".

Matthew went on to reveal how proud he is of the hard-hitting storyline, adding: "It's been incredible. It's been emotional, tiring, we worked closely with Barnardo's, so it meant a lot to us to get it right."

Emmerdale viewers were shocked and appalled by the plot, with many begging the sickening storyline to end.

Soap fans found the sex scenes between Jacob and Maya repulsive (Credit: ITV)

However the cast involved in the storyline insisted the plot was supposed to be repulsive to viewers and that meant it was doing its job.

Matthew added: "People were disgusted by it. But what we were portraying are things we had been told about that had happened to young men.

"It creeped people out and that's what we wanted to do. I think if we got that across then we did it right."

Emmerdale won Best Serial Drama at the NTAs this week.

Do you think Maya will return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!