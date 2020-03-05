Emmerdale's new cast member Mark Womack reveals advice from wife Samantha

Mark Womack recently joined the cast of Emmerdale, the first time the actor has ever appeared in a soap.

But he didn't have to go too far for advice over serial drama's notoriously gruelling schedules, or on-set etiquette...

He just asked his wife Samantha!

Mark Womack portrays DI Malone (Credit: ITV)

Mark portrays DI Malone in the ITV soap, who tonight (Thursday March 5 2020) arrives to question Will.

Oozing menace, Malone eventually reveals the real reason why Will fears the corrupt cop.

Learn your lines and don't knock anything over on set!

The actor, 59, has been married to former EastEnders star Samantha Womack since 2009, and the pair have two children together.

Mark and Samantha Womack attend a press event together in 2014 (Credit: Tim Edwards/WENN.com)

Speaking to Digital Spy, Mark revealed the advice Samantha - who played Ronnie Mitchell in the BBC soap between 2007 and 2017 - has given him ahead of his Emmerdale debut.

She told him: "Learn your lines and don't knock anything over on set!"

He added: "She's excited that I'm doing it."

Ronnie died on her wedding day alongside her ill-fated sister Roxy (Credit: BBC)

The actor also admitted that he'd actually auditioned for another role, revealing: "I actually came in to meet for another role a while back that didn't work out, and then this one came along."

Mark will play a police officer with a "dark history".

The Liverpool-born actor, best known for his roles in Murphy's Law, Merseybeat, Vera and Babylon, said: "It's always a lot of fun to play the bad guy and Malone definitely falls into that category.

"I'm looking forward to the audience seeing his twisted tale unfold on screen."

The Womack @Merseymouth has only gone and joined @emmerdale Can’t wait to watch him this spring...... pic.twitter.com/vHUVk2VqbV — Sam Womack (@Sam_Womack) February 8, 2020

The ITV soap also revealed that actor Reece Dinsdale will be joining the cast this Spring, too.

But he won't need any advice about being in a soap, after playing Joe McIntyre for two years in Coronation Street.

Reece has been cast as newcomer Paul - a blast from Mandy Dingle's past.

We're told that Paul will certainly stir things up for Mandy and her mysterious friend Vinny.

Reece Dinsdale will be arriving in Emmerdale any day now (Credit: ITV)

Reece said about joining Emmerdale: "I'm absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of Emmerdale.

"Having recently directed a couple of episodes, and seen at close quarters the superb work the cast, crews and creatives produce, I can't wait to become part of the team once again... albeit in a different capacity.

"Time to get my acting boots back on!"

Reece as Corrie's Joe, with onscreen daughter Tina, played by Michelle Keegan (Credit: ITV)

Producer Laura Shaw said of the new cast members: "We are absolutely thrilled to have Reece Dinsdale and Mark Womack joining the Emmerdale family.

"Although playing very different characters, both come with huge stories that will see lives changed and big explosions in 2020.

"We're all very excited to see these two hugely talented and experienced actors grace our screens."

Emmerdale is still riding high after its fourth consecutive win in the Best Serial Drama category at the National Television Awards.

