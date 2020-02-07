Emmerdale fans disgusted as 'hypocrite' Laurel covers up Arthur's bullying

Every parent would do anything to protect their children, but let them get away with bullying? Emmerdale fans think not!

Viewers of the ITV soap were horrified on Thursday (February 6) when Laurel Thomas discovered her son Arthur had been a bully to poor Archie - and decided to cover it up!

Arthur admitted he'd been responsible for hurting Archie (Credit: ITV)

Arthur has been subjecting Archie to cruel taunts, physical abuse and intimidation ever since the schoolboy arrived in the village after the death of his mum.

In scenes many viewers found distressing, Arthur even punched Archie unconscious - and then tried to pin the blame on Jimmy King, who was arrested on suspicion of child abuse.

In an equally uncomfortable exchange, Arthur made Archie feel so unwanted the boy ran away and hid in the woods.

Emmerdale fans have been horrified by Arthur's evil abuse of Archie (Credit: ITV)

This week, a sobbing Arthur finally admitted that he's been responsible for hurting Archie.

Reeling from the news that Sandy Thomas had died, Arthur blamed himself for the death, believing it was a result of his recent nasty behaviour.

He said: "Please, don't make me say it. I hurt Archie. It wasn't Jimmy. I was the one who bruised him. I made him run away. It was all me."

Laurel decided to keep Arthur's news a secret (Credit: ITV)

Former vicar's wife Laurel was shocked to hear her son's confession - and quickly decided to keep the news a secret from everyone, not least Archie's dad and her boyfriend Jai Sharma.

At first she planned to reveal the truth, but quickly changed her mind when Jai returned from rehab early.

A conflicted Laurel told Arthur: "I couldn't tell him. I didn't tell him. He's too weak and it'll just push him over the edge.

"I'm stuck Arthur. Your lies have hurt everyone and the truth will too. Right now I don't know what to do for the best."

Laurel was conflicted over Arthur's confession (Credit: ITV)

But those watching from home were livid with the character, calling her a "coward" and a "hypocrite".

One said: "So Laurel, no consequences for Arthur. I am all for modern parenting but wrong is wrong... Ridiculous #Emmerdale."

Another wrote: "Yes, Laurel - you can tell the truth. Best do it or it will hang over yours and Arthur's head until he comes clean to the people it most affects.

"For example, an apology to little Archie is the first thing Arthur should do!"

A third fumed: "Laurel needs to speak up! Arthur needs to learn his lesson."

"What a coward Laurel, just tell him," one viewer typed, while another said: "Omg Laurel, I thought better of you! If it had been Arthur who'd been bullied, you'd have been the first to condemn the bully! Hypocrite of a former vicar's wife! #Emmerdale."

In an interview with Radio Times, actress Charlotte Bellamy said of her character Laurel's storyline: "The story is very complex. I know as a parent myself, you'd always stick up for your child and see the good in them, even if they're being horrendous and a bully.

"You'd ask why, is it your fault? The maternal instincts kick in, and I think every parent can kind of understand that."

Laurel and Arthur will be away from the Dales for a while, as they attend Sandy's funeral in Australia.

Would you protect your son at all costs, like Laurel? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!